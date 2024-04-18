Global Climate Strike in Sacramento Friday

SACRAMENTO, CA 042024 – On April 19, Fridays for Future Davis (FFF Davis), FFF Fresno, and FFF Sacramento will participate in the Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike with a march beginning at Crocker Park, Sacramento at 12 noon, leading to a rally on the Capital Mall until 2pm. With featured speakers, signs and chants, youth and allies will take to the streets to demand an end to the era of fossil fuels.

A just transition towards a renewable, regenerative and sustainable economy demands investments in people, communities and the planet. The status quo is no longer sustainable within planetary boundaries. The fossil fuel industry is currently destroying the ecosystems that allow humans to thrive, and this exploitation of nature is frequently accompanied by an exploitation of low income communities, people of color and indigenous peoples and cultures.

After watching elected officials such as Governor Newsom break promises and enable giant oil, coal and gas companies, FFF Davis, Fresno, and Sacramento are pushing for a rapid, just and equitable phase out of all fossil fuels — so the people may have a livable future.

Fridays for Future USA is a grassroots, youth-led, climate justice organization that provides support for a network of local groups based in cities across the country. FFF local groups mobilize each year to remind public officials that another world is possible. We deserve an existence free from fossil fuels.

In solidarity,

Fridays for Future Davis

Fridays for Future Fresno

Fridays for Future Sacramento

Contact

fridaysforfuturesac@gmail.com