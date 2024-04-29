Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: The Silencing of Asna

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Opinion, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
11 Views

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

IF ASNA TABASSUM WAS A WHITE WOMAN, JEWISH, AND HAD A PRO-PALESTINIAN MESSAGE, WOULD HER COMMENCEMENT SPEECH HAVE BEEN CANCELED?

USC must look deeper before silencing Asna’s voice. But more importantly, another question must be asked:

IS THERE ANYONE IN THE UNITED STATES WHETHER THEY BE BLACK, WHITE, JEWISH, MUSLIM, OR CHRISTIAN AND THEY SPEAK OUT WITH A PRO-PALESTINIAN MESSAGE, ARE THEY ALL TO BE CONSIDERED ANTI-SEMITIC?

I THINK NOT!

DESTINATION FREEDOM STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE COLLEGE STUDENTS ACROSS THE NATION PEACEFULLY PROTESTING IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINIAN HUMAN BEINGS

I now wish to contextualize and articulate my political belief and stance in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict so that it will be crystal clear.  I am a Muslim.  There is no separation of church and state in Islam.  I’ve studied the Quran as well as the life of our Prophet Muhammad (saw) for many years.  I now have this to say to Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar:

Release the hostages now!  But do not release them in order to appease Western leaders.  Release the hostages today because they are non-combatants and innocent.  The hostages are not soldiers and our Holy Prophet (saw) was very clear on this point.  Some more, some less, Prophet Muhammad said that to take an innocent life is as if you killed the whole world.  And to save an innocent life is as if you saved all of humanity.

I am pro-Palestinian.  Yes, I am.  But I do not lift up Palestinian life in order to trample on Jewish human beings.  On the contrary, I say today with emphasis, release Hersh Goldberg-Polin and all the hostages.  Release them because the Muslims are dignified people, especially when recognizing the value of life and the preciousness of humanity.

The patriarchal leadership of the University of Southern California silenced Asna Tabassum, but the police on college campuses and other enemies of free speech cannot silence us all.

I REFUSE TO BE SILENCED!

Malik Washington is a free-lance journalist and staff writer for Destination Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.  He is a co-founder of the SRJ Freedom Collective.

Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for