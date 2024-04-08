In Unusual Case – Correctional Officers, Jurors and Even Republican Legislators Call for Commutation of Dorsey’s Death Sentence

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

A Missouri court on Friday denied Brian Dorsey a stay of execution, in an unusual case where over 70 corrections officers and the former warden of the prison asked for clemency, citing “Dorsey’s impeccable record over seventeen years of incarceration” and the belief that “Dorsey is a rehabilitated man.”

In February, Republican Representatives wrote the governor in support of clemency as well.

On Sunday Dorsey filed a petition for writ of certiorari in the Supreme Court raising a question that lies at the heart of our criminal justice system: “When a death-sentenced person has demonstrated that he has been rehabilitated, does the Eighth Amendment prohibit his execution because the penological goals of the death penalty would not be met by executing that person?”

As the petition explains, “This is the rare case where a person facing an imminent execution unquestionably is fully rehabilitated.”

They noted, “Brian Dorsey committed the offense during a drug-induced psychosis. During Mr. Dorsey’s many years on death row, removed from the circumstances that led to his psychosis, he has been rehabilitated. Notably, he earned the extraordinary trust of prison staff: he served as the prison’s barber – cutting the hair of inmates, correctional officers, and even wardens – and lived in the prison’s honor dorm. He never broke a prison rule and maintained a clean prison record for more than 17 years. And he has received the unprecedented support of more than 70 correctional officers in seeking clemency.”

In the petition, Dorsey asks the Supreme Court to consider whether his execution under these circumstances, which would serve no legitimate penological purpose, violates the Eighth Amendment.

A group of 72 current and former Missouri correctional officers submitted a letter asking Governor Parson to commute Mr. Dorsey’s death sentence.

“Generally, we believe in the use of capital punishment,” they write. “But we are in agreement that the death penalty is not the appropriate punishment for Brian Dorsey.”

Each of these officers knew Dorsey personally from their time working at the Potosi Correction Center.

They explained, “[E]very one of us believe that Brian is a good guy, someone who has stayed out of trouble, never gotten himself into any situations, and been respectful of us and of his fellow inmates.”

Several correctional officers also submitted individual letters supporting clemency for Dorsey.

One observed during his court hearings and recalls “[seeing] him struggle with the pain he caused his parents and his family.”

Another writes, “Mr. Dorsey has accepted what he did and taken accountability for his crime. It is my impression that he has spent his time since then trying to do his best by being a role model to other inmates and providing a valuable service to staff.”

Former Missouri Supreme Court judge, and former Chief Justice, Michael Wolff has written to Governor Parson to urge clemency for Mr. Dorsey. He explains that the court’s decision upholding Mr. Dorsey’s death sentence is one of the “rare cases where those of us who sit in judgment of a man convicted of capital murder got it wrong.” Judge Wolff points to the flat fee arrangement with Mr. Dorsey’s attorneys as a defect that “undoubtedly influenced everything.”

Similarly, five of the jurors who served at Mr. Dorsey’s penalty phase also agree that the legal system got it wrong in his case, and his death sentence should be commuted. (Clemency Petition p.13) In one of the juror’s words pleading to Governor Parson, “By the grace of God, I hope you will find your way to give him a life sentence instead of death.”

In addition, several Republican members of the Missouri legislature joined in asking Governor Parson to commute Mr. Dorsey’s death sentence. “[G]iven who Mr. Dorsey is today and that he is not a risk if allowed to live out the rest of his life in prison, while giving back to society and providing a service to the state as the staff barber, we strongly believe that a commutation to life without the possibility of parole is now the just result.”