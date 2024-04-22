Los Angeles Police Officer Charged with Evidence Tampering, Petty Theft

By Emeline Crowder

LOS ANGELES, CA – This week, according to a press release from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office, charges were filed against Los Angeles Police Officer Alan Carillo, alleging the officer “tampered with evidence and stole items during traffic and pedestrian stops” between April 2023 and June 2023.

According to a statement, DA Gascón said, “The public’s trust and the integrity of law enforcement are undermined when officers tamper with evidence and steal items from the public.”

DA Gascón added, “Police officers are entrusted with upholding justice and protecting our communities, and any breach of that trust is unacceptable. Our office is committed to holding Mr. Carrillo accountable for his actions so we can restore the public’s trust in law enforcement.”



Carillo, as the DA Office statement said, is charged with “two counts of altering, planting, or concealing evidence, as a police officer; and three counts of petty theft.”

The DA explained that on April 19 and June 15, 2023, “Carillo allegedly took personal items, including metal brass knuckles and knives, from individuals during pedestrian and traffic stops.”

Carillo, added the DA, was “allegedly inconsistent with documenting these items in his reports, and the taken items were never accounted for.”

The allegations noted the DA come from a larger investigation after complaints “concerning the conduct of officers assigned to LAPD’s Mission Area Gang Enforcement Detail.”

The court has set bail at $100,000 for Carillo, who, if convicted, could face “seven years and six months in prison,” clarified the DA Office.

The DA Office said Carillo is scheduled to be arraigned later in Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.