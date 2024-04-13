My View: Why It Could Be the Slow Growth Community That Ends Up Triggering the End of Measure J

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

The community of Davis has not really come to grips with the magnitude of its own housing crisis. I have over the last few months pointed out that the city over the last 16 years has only built a little over 700 units of single-family homes—and again, while single-family housing is not the only type of housing we need, this is indicative of the shortfall overall in housing.

The state increased the housing targets for Davis from 498 units 2006 to 2013, to 1066 from 2013 to 2021, to 2075 currently which ends in 2029. More importantly, the state is requiring at the very least that the city rezone the land—and when one community failed to do that quickly enough, they had their housing element decertified.

The math right now is not on the side of the city. The loss of another potential project this week, Pioneer, is making that math even more difficult.

The current RHNA requirements are for 2075 overall units and 930 affordable.

The city took three iterations before it finally got HCD to certify its current Housing Element.

Again, I think the comment in December from former Mayor Will Arnold is instructive: “I would just say to those who have said that we will be able to meet our next RHNA cycle numbers without going outside of the city limits… I suggest they tune in or watch the recording of this meeting as we really try to meet our current requirements simply with infill and the difficulty we’re having in doing so.”

The problem is this: at this point you have two peripheral projects.

Village Farms is currently projected at 1800 homes with about 300 affordable, or 16.7 percent.

Shriners is currently at 1200 homes with about 240 affordable, or 20 percent.

Commendably, both projects have another sizable chunk set for the so-called missing middle housing, but that’s not going to help the city meet its RHNA obligations.

Bottom line is that the city would have more than enough overall units from those two projects, but just 540 of the 930 affordable—IF the state keeps the rate the same.

While I have been operating on the assumption that the next round of housing will look like the current round, there is another possibility that Mayor Josh Chapman and Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla laid out, that the trend suggests that the next cycle may have 4000 units with 200 or so of them being affordable.

Either way, the city is going to need both projects and right now those two will not be enough to fulfill the city’s affordable housing needs.

There are some options at this point. One of them would be to try increasing the affordable allotment on those projects, either through more density or a higher percentage of affordable housing.

Just to get the 930 market would require a 31 percent affordable housing component. In the Measure J process I don’t think that’s realistic to expect unless, of course, we give them a few carrots. One possibility is a Measure J amendment that would allow projects with a high percentage of affordable housing to be exempt. Currently that number is 100 percent, but what happens if that number is reduced to, say, 40 percent. Would the project applicants be willing to take the certainty of approval to offset some of the costs? That seems reasonable at least to ask.

But again that would require a Measure J amendment and I don’t know how realistic that actually is.

Whenever council has even mentioned the possibility of change, a group of citizens have shown up to demand that Measure J be put on the ballot as written with only technical changes.

Could an amendment that reduces the exemption down to 40 percent pass even a council vote, let alone a vote of the public?

That’s an important question.

The other point I would make here is that Village Farms has already attracted a lot of dissent. The slow growth community is acting as though this were business as usual and that they can proceed to block projects at their discretion.

What I see happening at this point is that if Village Farms is voted down, and if the community fails to pass a Measure J amendment, there is a good possibility that the State Attorney General along with HCD and even the Governor will file a suit alleging that Measure J is in violation of state housing laws—and the city will be forced to either amend Measure J or the courts will strike it down altogether.

In short, given the math, I think the most likely outcome is that the failure to amend Measure J, and the failure to pass one of the two projects will result in state action.

It doesn’t seem like the public really understands the reality of the current situation. The state has shown they are not going away, and so business as usual for this community cannot continue.