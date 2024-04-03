The Rotary Club of Davis Annual BBQ is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Davis Central Park. It promises an unforgettable afternoon of sizzling barbecue, live entertainment, and the opportunity to connect with fellow community members.

At this event, attendees can enjoy dinner prepared by The Davis Firefighters Local 3494. They will serve Tri-tip, beans, salad, and ice cream. Vegetarian lasagna is available upon request for those with dietary restrictions.

Adding to the festive ambiance, live music from Cold Shot will set the mood, creating an atmosphere of celebration and enjoyment. To complement the savory fare, cold beer and wine will be available for purchase, providing the perfect accompaniment to the culinary delights.

In essence, the Rotary Club of Davis Annual BBQ 2024 is not just a culinary event but a celebration of community spirit and philanthropy. Attendees can come together to enjoy delicious food and vibrant music and positively impact the world around them.

All proceeds support local Davis charities and Rotary International projects, making a positive impact right in our backyard and around the globe.

Tickets are $35 per person. You can click the link below to purchase a ticket online or contact your local Rotarian. (https://revairecreative.ticketspice.com/rotary-of-davis-annual-bbq)

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our major sponsor, Tandem, for their unwavering support. Tandem has been a community pillar for half a century, providing rental apartments to the Davis and Woodland communities.

Additionally, we would like to express our appreciation to our other valued sponsors: Revaire Creative, Balance Point Pilates Studios, Armadillo Music, Strelitzia Flower Company, Woodland & Davis Termite and Pest Control, and Parcel Dispatch, PDQ.