Sunday Commentary: Davis Gets Serious Again about Economic Development – But Is It Enough?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – For those of us who believe that the city of Davis desperately needs direction and energy on economic development, the announcement that the city had hired Katie Yancey as Economic Development Director can only be viewed as a positive.

It has been a decade now since the wave of energy from 2010 to 2014 faded into a morass of failed projects and unmet dreams.

The position has been vacant for some time. This is the first step towards moving forward a new Economic Development Strategic Plan.

In the February 20 staff report on the General Plan, the city wrote, “As the City is in the process of hiring an Economic Development Director, it will be critical to identify to what extent the General Plan update will incorporate Economic Development as a key subject area vs. looking to the creation of a separate Economic Development Strategic Plan.”

City Manager Mike Webb reiterated that with part of his quote: “One of the first key endeavors of the Economic Development Director will be to work with the community and City Council to create an economic development strategic plan to guide our efforts in Davis with a clear vision.”

That is much needed. And, frankly, the city probably did better with this hire than they could have hoped for.

Katie Yancey has more than 18 years of experience with the City of West Sacramento in its Redevelopment and Economic Development and Housing Departments.

If the name is familiar, she is the wife of Matt Yancey, the former director of the Davis Chamber about a decade ago, who came over from the Sac Metro Chamber and had a background in economic development.

This move hearkens back to the days early last decade when the city was aggressively moving forward on Economic Development in the wake of the work by DSIDE, Studio 30 and Innovation Park Task Force.

That energy resulted in proposals for Innovation Centers—that, one by one, fell by the wayside.

At the same time, however, one has to wonder if this move is enough to move the city forward.

In their announcement, the city talked about the need to “build economic diversity, jobs and revenue consistent with the City’s goals and community values.”

While I think that means economic development within a framework of responsible land use and adherence to climate resiliency, the point made by a commenter cannot be ignored.

They wrote, “Perhaps the largest part of the problems that Davis has encountered over the past decade is a total absence of ‘shared purpose’ between the constituents themselves, as well as between the local government and the constituents.”

What we have seen is that there are competing currents within the political framework of the community that have combined to create a sort of political stalemate.

On the one hand, there is the relatively moderate group of people who end up getting elected to city council. They have generally supported the modest housing and economic development projects that have come forward.

On the other hand, there is a resilient group of naysayers who have opposed a sizable portion of the proposed projects. At this point, they are not strong enough to get elected to political office (or even come particularly close) but they are strong enough to block projects when they get to the ballot box.

The result has been a string of failed projects over the last 25 years in Davis. All three projects with R&D components over the last 10 years have gone down to defeat.

It has also impacted the housing side. Twice the state rejected the city’s Housing Element before finally approving it earlier this year.

But the inability to pass peripheral projects and even plan peripheral projects in the Housing Element is going to impact not only the future of housing, but also economic development.

In order to meet the state requirements on housing needs, the city council was forced to approve rezoning from commercial to housing within the city limits.

The supply of vacant parcels in Davis is coming to an end. That is going to force change to occur and, if the city does not step up, the state will.

But in the meantime, it makes the job of economic development even more difficult. New business relies on space and, while there is some available space, that space is dwindling as well.

Can a new economic development director change the narrative? Clearly it is going to take more than a staff level person to do this. There needs to be leadership from the elected members of the city council.

The city took an important step with this hire, but it’s not enough to change the momentum on economic development—we need a community-based conversation about the threat the city’s prosperity faces. And, even then, I can’t say I’m that optimistic.