Thank You To the Community

We want to thank our supporters for stepping up… 116 of them so far.
The Vanguard is facing an unprecedented fight for survival. There is a coming legal battle that we estimate will cost $75,000 to $100,000 in legal and other costs
So far we have $33,352 raised of $100,000 goal
Our Supporters:
- Joseph Tully – $100
“Tully & Weiss is proud to support our colleagues at the Davis Vanguard in the pursuant of fair play and justice within our criminal court system.”
about 4 hours ago
- Anonymous – $500
“Independent journalism is essential to prevent and correct wrongful convictions; correct injustice; and guard against governmental excesses.”
- Anonymous
- Allen Lowry – $100
- Snow Hernandez
- Anonymous – $250
- susan pelican – $50
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Elizabeth Lasensky – $50
- Don Palm
- Walter Shwe – $100
- Anonymous
“We cannot let retaliation by our current D.A. for truthful reporting succeed, nor can we allow the only source of in-depth local news to be silenced.”
- ella taran – $1,000
- Marshall Hammons
- Anonymous
- Paul GEPTS – $100
- Roy Kaplan – $360
- Anonymous
- Williaml Bastuk – $100
- Hiu Tung dawn Kwan – $50
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Kristine Gual – $500
- Toby Epstein
- Debra L White – $100
- Anonymous
“ in support of local journalism! I hope you reach your targeted amount soon!”
- Anonymous
- Kathy Guruwaya – $100
- Anonymous
- Murray Jann – $100
- Brian Sway – $100
- Anonymous – $100
- Anonymous
- Meredith Wade
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Madison Whittemore – $100
- Anonymous – $100
- Tamara Fletcher – $100
- Barrientos Law – $250
- Anonymous
- Roxanna Jarvis – $100
- Judy Brooks – $250
- Hiram Jackson – $100
- Daniel Pskowski – $50
- Anonymous – $100
- Brad O’Brien – $250
- Maeve OBrien – $50
- susan pelican – $50
- Yackzan Group – $300
- Brian Youngs – $250
- Anonymous – $250
- Anonymous
- Anonymous – $50
- Richard McCann – $500
- Tina Chadwick – $50
- Anonymous – $100
- Anonymous – $500
“ No peace without justice.”
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- David Thompson
“Thanks for your valuable coverage of low income housing
”
- MATTHEW LUCKETT – $100
- Peter B. Collins – $100
- alexandra cock – $100
“ I’m proud to donate to such a wonderful organization – free press is so important in a democracy.”
- Saira Delgado
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Anonymous – $100
- Whole Consulting LC – $100
“ In honor of Juan Haines – incarcerated journalist at San Quentin State Prison.”
- Georgina Valencia – $500
“ David, What would Davis do without your reporting. Please continue your good work. Good journalism is the oil that keeps our country a democracy!”
- Anonymous
Pamela Bendich – $500
- Jon Bendich – $500
“ So important to keep our freedom of the press. Carry on the good work!”
- Michelle Lopez – $100
“ My family and I support the Vanguard and all their hard work in reporting the local news. Thank you!”
- Anonymous
- Elisabeth Dubin – $100
- Doug Buzbee
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Allen Lowry – $100
- Vera Sandronsky – $250
“ The Vanguard is the essential platform for supporting dialouge about what Davis is and should be. David informs this dialogue with history.”
- Anonymous – $250
- Nancy Crocker
- Anonymous
- Brendan White – $100
- Anonymous
- Nora Oldwin – $700
“The vanguard is our only independent news source-it’s vitally important to keep its voice alive so we can purposefully dialogue in this public square
about a month ago”
- Mark Dempsey – $100
- Roy Kaplan- $180
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Martha Goldin – $250
- William Julian – $1,000
- Daniel Ramos – $250
- Anonymous – $500
- Alan Miller – $1
- ELLEN KOLARIK – $500
“The Vanguard is an important platform for individuals to share their views about about local matters which impact our community. I support its work.”
- Anonymous
- Anonymous