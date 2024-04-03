Breaking News
Thank You To the Community

We want to thank our supporters for stepping up…  116 of them so far.

The Vanguard is facing an unprecedented fight for survival. There is a coming legal battle that we estimate will cost $75,000 to $100,000 in legal and other costs

So far we have $33,352 raised of $100,000 goal

You can add your voice here.

Our Supporters:
  • Joseph Tully –  $100

    Tully & Weiss is proud to support our colleagues at the Davis Vanguard in the pursuant of fair play and justice within our criminal court system.”
    about 4 hours ago
  • Anonymous –  $500

    Independent journalism is essential to prevent and correct wrongful convictions; correct injustice; and guard against governmental excesses.”
  • Anonymous
  • Allen Lowry –  $100
  • Snow Hernandez
  • Anonymous –  $250
  • susan pelican –  $50
  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous
  • Elizabeth Lasensky –  $50
  • Don Palm
  • Walter Shwe –  $100
  • Anonymous

    “We cannot let retaliation by our current D.A. for truthful reporting succeed, nor can we allow the only source of in-depth local news to be silenced.”
  • ella taran –  $1,000
  • Marshall Hammons
  • Anonymous
  • Paul GEPTS – $100
  • Roy Kaplan –  $360
  • Anonymous
  • Williaml Bastuk –  $100
  • Hiu Tung dawn Kwan –  $50
  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous
  • Kristine Gual –  $500
  • Toby Epstein
  • Debra L White –  $100
  • Anonymous

     in support of local journalism! I hope you reach your targeted amount soon!”
  • Anonymous
  • Kathy Guruwaya –  $100
  • Anonymous
  • Murray Jann –  $100
  • Brian Sway –  $100
  • Anonymous –  $100
  • Anonymous
  • Meredith Wade
  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous
  • Madison Whittemore –  $100
  • Anonymous –  $100
  • Tamara Fletcher –  $100
  • Barrientos Law – $250
  • Anonymous
  • Roxanna Jarvis –  $100
  • Judy Brooks –  $250
  • Hiram Jackson –  $100
  • Daniel Pskowski –  $50
  • Anonymous –  $100
  • Brad O’Brien –  $250
  • Maeve OBrien –  $50
  • susan pelican –  $50
  • Yackzan Group –  $300
  • Brian Youngs –  $250
  • Anonymous –  $250
  • Anonymous 
  • Anonymous –  $50
  • Richard McCann –  $500
  • Tina Chadwick –  $50
  • Anonymous –  $100
  • Anonymous  – $500

    No peace without justice.”
  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous
  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • David Thompson

     “Thanks for your valuable coverage of low income housing
  • MATTHEW LUCKETT –  $100

  • Peter B. Collins  –  $100
  • alexandra cock –  $100

    I’m proud to donate to such a wonderful organization – free press is so important in a democracy.”
  • Saira Delgado
  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous – $100

  • Whole Consulting LC –  $100

    In honor of Juan Haines – incarcerated journalist at San Quentin State Prison.”
  • Georgina Valencia – $500

    David, What would Davis do without your reporting. Please continue your good work. Good journalism is the oil that keeps our country a democracy!”
  • Anonymous

    Pamela Bendich – $500

  • Jon Bendich – $500

    So important to keep our freedom of the press. Carry on the good work!”
  • Michelle Lopez – $100

    My family and I support the Vanguard and all their hard work in reporting the local news. Thank you!”
  • Anonymous

  • Elisabeth Dubin –  $100

  • Doug Buzbee

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Allen Lowry –  $100
  • Vera Sandronsky – $250

    The Vanguard is the essential platform for supporting dialouge about what Davis is and should be. David informs this dialogue with history.”
  • Anonymous –  $250

  • Nancy Crocker

  • Anonymous

  • Brendan White – $100
     
  • Anonymous

  • Nora Oldwin – $700

    The vanguard is our only independent news source-it’s vitally important to keep its voice alive so we can purposefully dialogue in this public square
    about a month ago”
  • Mark Dempsey –  $100

  • Roy Kaplan- $180

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • Martha Goldin – $250

  • William Julian – $1,000

  • Daniel Ramos – $250

  • Anonymous – $500

  • Alan Miller – $1

  • ELLEN KOLARIK –  $500

    The Vanguard is an important platform for individuals to share their views about about local matters which impact our community. I support its work.”
  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

You can add your voice here.

 

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

