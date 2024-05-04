Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

ACLU ‘Relieved’ Arizona Lawmakers Finally Repealed ‘Inhumane Abortion Ban’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News
Leave a comment
14 Views

By Bryan Miller

PHOENIX, AZ – The Arizona State legislature this week passed a full repeal of the near-total abortion ban within the state—originally made law in 1864—and the ACLU of Arizona said it’s “relieved that lawmakers have finally repealed this inhumane abortion ban.”

According to reports from Victoria López, director of program and strategy for the ACLU of Arizona, the repeal was something that “extremist politicians refused to do for far too long.”

She said in a statement the law from 1864, which she describes as a “cruel abortion ban,” is one of many that “have been at the center of political stunts for years.” She added these laws have caused “lasting harm to people who need abortions and their providers.”

According to López, regardless of the repeal, “Without further court intervention, Arizonans may still lose access to abortion care for months” because the repeal “will not take effect until 90 days after the legislative session adjourns.”

López argued, “Voters need and deserve to take their power back with the Arizona Abortion Access Act this November” and, “Politicians should never have this much power over our bodies and healthcare decisions.”

The ACLU of Arizona reports that, despite the total ban being lifted, abortion restrictions will still remain in effect, including a “15-week ban that criminalizes providers and does not provide protections for survivors of rape or patients with health risks.”

The ACLU of Arizona added it’s “firmly committed to supporting” the ballot initiative known as the Arizona Abortion Access Act this November, which the ACLU maintains will “enshrine access to abortion in the state constitution.”

Tags:

About The Author

Bryan Miller is a fourth year political science - public service major at UC Davis. He has a desire to pursue law in the future and has a large interest in the justice system and constitutional law. In his free time Bryan likes to spend time outdoors fishing and hiking.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for