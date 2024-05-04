ACLU ‘Relieved’ Arizona Lawmakers Finally Repealed ‘Inhumane Abortion Ban’

By Bryan Miller

PHOENIX, AZ – The Arizona State legislature this week passed a full repeal of the near-total abortion ban within the state—originally made law in 1864—and the ACLU of Arizona said it’s “relieved that lawmakers have finally repealed this inhumane abortion ban.”

According to reports from Victoria López, director of program and strategy for the ACLU of Arizona, the repeal was something that “extremist politicians refused to do for far too long.”

She said in a statement the law from 1864, which she describes as a “cruel abortion ban,” is one of many that “have been at the center of political stunts for years.” She added these laws have caused “lasting harm to people who need abortions and their providers.”

According to López, regardless of the repeal, “Without further court intervention, Arizonans may still lose access to abortion care for months” because the repeal “will not take effect until 90 days after the legislative session adjourns.”

López argued, “Voters need and deserve to take their power back with the Arizona Abortion Access Act this November” and, “Politicians should never have this much power over our bodies and healthcare decisions.”

The ACLU of Arizona reports that, despite the total ban being lifted, abortion restrictions will still remain in effect, including a “15-week ban that criminalizes providers and does not provide protections for survivors of rape or patients with health risks.”

The ACLU of Arizona added it’s “firmly committed to supporting” the ballot initiative known as the Arizona Abortion Access Act this November, which the ACLU maintains will “enshrine access to abortion in the state constitution.”