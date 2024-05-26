Sunday Commentary: Can We Solve Our Affordable Housing Problem?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – We have now completed our speaker by speaker coverage of the Community Conversation on Housing (you can read the full series here). As a result, I want to return to a critical question – if the solution is a housing trust fund – can we fund it?

Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla made a critical point, “specifically to the point of how difficult it is to build permanent supportive housing and housing for extremely low income families. We need dollars for that. We need dollars to subsidize nonprofit developers. We need dollars to acquire land on which that kind of housing can get built.”

And then he said, “We need really much, much higher levels of funding than we’re getting right now from our sources.”

Something else that struck was in the comments by Assistant City Manager Kelly Stachowicz. Redevelopment was kind of the holy grail of affordable housing funding. But Stachowicz pointed out that at its height the city was getting up to $2 million a year from redevelopment which was funding through the increment tax.

Nothing that the state has done in the time since it was ended in 2012 comes even close to that kind of money.

And don’t get me wrong, $2 million a year is a lot of money and a lot better than any ongoing source we have now, but even that is probably not going to solve our affordable housing problem.

Here’s the problem – as a long time and very respected community member who has spent years working in the affordable housing space pointed out to me, right now with the cost of each affordable unit being about $650,000 to build, how much is $1 million (which is what they are talking about for the Housing Trust Fund) going to get us?

Not very much. And even $2 million a year is not going to solve this funding problem.

Then again, we don’t have to build new housing, we can purchase existing housing.

Another person was telling me that there is probably going to be a triplex purchased that will be converted into affordable housing. That will cost around $1 million. That’s a good thing, but it is still only creating three affordable units for $1 million.

It’s a good thing, but it illustrates just how difficult it is going to be to dig our way out of this.

That bottom line as the Vice Mayor pointed out – we need money that can be used to subsidize non-profit developers and money that could be used to buy the land that this kind of housing could be built on. Creating a fund will definitely help.

There are other ways to help as well, for instance, downpayment assistance for first time homebuyers.

One of the ideas offered up by Georgina Valencia is the need for a downpayment assistance program. She made the point that for about $20,000, the city could assist a first time home buyer. But that is predicated on the notion that we have housing available at around the $400,000 level for people to buy.

I’m reminded of a story another person in the real estate space told me a few months ago. A home went on the market for about $600,000 (and by the way, it was going to be in need up capital for repair and upgrade). That generated 32 offers. Someone purchased that home in cash within days of it going on the market.

That’s what we are up against.

The bottom line – as another developer pointed out to me the other week – is that the cost of housing construction is going up about 5 percent each year. That means that the cost of building homes is getting more not less expensive and the amount of money we are talking about the city getting in an ideal circumstance is not enough to solve the housing crisis.

The state can help, the city can help, local revenue can help, a new RDA would help a lot more, but at the end of the day, we’re not going to solve this problem that way.

The best case scenario in my view is that we can create a sufficient fund to help subsidize additional affordable housing within larger projects. We used to use RDA to get to 35 percent affordable – and even then sometimes it took years to build that housing.

To do that, we are most likely going to need these bigger peripheral projects.

During his talk, Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla acknowledged that we are going to need peripheral – “If we want to solve the housing crisis before a generation and a half passes, we’re going to need some peripheral development.”

How we get there, I think Vaitla acknowledged is “controversial.”

He said “This is a controversial issue with a lot of difficult, difficult conversations that need to be had.”

The idea that can solve our housing crisis through state and local expenditures for affordable housing I think is not realistic. Using that funding a tool to help subsidize more affordable housing and different types of affordable housing is more doable and should be what we are aiming to do.

As I have pointed out to people not only do we not have nearly enough affordable housing and nearly enough missing middle housing, we don’t have nearly enough housing, period.