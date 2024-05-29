City Clarifies Preliminary Position on North Covell Project Pending Review by City Attorney

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

On Monday, the Vanguard reported on a proposed housing project that would develop housing on the northern half of the Wildhorse Golf Club.

This would convert 74.6 acres of the golf course which is in the city limits into 500 to 750 homes of varying sizes and affordability levels.

Given that the land is zoned “Park” and located within the city, the city believes that the project would not be subject to a Measure J vote.

However, additional questions have arisen about the nature of the conservation easement that was agreed to and recorded in March 1998 by the city and developers in the development agreement. That was executed in September 1994 by the Duffels.

According to the easement, “Grantor (Wildhorse Project) intends to grant a conservation easement to the Grantee for the exclusive purpose of assuring that the open space character of the Easement Area will be conserved and maintained forever (emphasis added), and that uses of the land that are inconsistent with these conservation purposes will be prevented or corrected.”

They also stipulate that the proposed use of the Easement Area as a public golf course “are consistent with the conservation purposes of this Easement.”

The agreement goes on to list prohibited uses of the land which would include any residential development rights not explicitly permitted by the agreement.

Under section 13.3, Amendment: “Any amendment to this Easement which would change the use or nature of the Easement shall be subject to review and approval by Grantee (the city) at its respective public meeting and if approved, shall be in writing and shall be recorded against the Easement Area.”

In a note to the Vanguard from the city, it notes that this is not a typical conservation easement held in perpetuity by a third party such as the Yolo Land Trust. Instead, the Grantor here is Wildhorse Group LLC and the Grantee is the City of Davis.

In responding to the Vanguard’s request for documentation, City Manager Mike Webb noted the Zoning designation is PD3-98, subsection J “Golf Course.”

Measure J applies to GP designated properties of “Open Space” or “Agriculture” or “Urban Reserve” and proposals to convert those to any urban land use designation. The GP designation of the Golf Course is “Park” (even though it is privately owned).

Measure J requires: “Voter approval of changes to land use designations on the land use map from agricultural or urban reserve to urban land use designations or from agricultural to urban reserve land use designations.”

Mike Webb added that the City Attorney “is currently undergoing review of the proposed project and the related easement and measure J/R/D language below to determine applicability of process and whether the proposal can be considered, and if so, what the review process would be.”

In a separate note, he indicated that he wouldn’t expect to hear anything from the City Attorney until next week.

The city also noted, just because the city council might have the ability to review the proposal and approve it doesn’t mean that they will.

Recall that originally Wildhorse, while not a Measure J project, did go to the voters in a pre-Measure J referendum and while the council might not be obligated to bring any future proposal before the voters, they may choose to do so.