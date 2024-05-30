Breaking News
Commentary: Council Seems Likely to Punt on the Controversial Redevelopment of Golf Course

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Housing decisions are always complicated in Davis but the proposal to develop the northern portion of the Wildhorse Golf Course is entangled with all sorts of legal and “trust” issues that might make it untenable for the council to pursue.

The legal issue is interesting.  For those who say the question is the meaning of the term “forever” are probably missing the point.

The city acknowledges that the clear intent of the easement was to hold the property as open space in perpetuity.

What this turns on is a different question: can it be amended?

As I read and as the city manager reads it right now, it appears it can.

Under Section 13.3, Amendment: “Any amendment to this Easement which would change the use or nature of the Easement shall be subject to review and approval by Grantee (the city) at its respective public meeting and if approved, shall be in writing and shall be recorded against the Easement Area.”

In pretty much every way conceivable this easement is unique.  I asked the city manager if there were any other easements like this one around town and his answer was, “Not that I’m aware of.”

What is different is that this easement is held as parks, not as agricultural or agricultural reserve.  That and the fact that the property is located in the city limits mean that there is no automatic Measure J requirement.

Moreover, the city manager noted that the easements are typically “held by a third party” and “were acquired with open space funds” that “mandate perpetuity.”

The city attorney has been asked to review this situation and will render a legal opinion.  That is of course subject to litigation.

However, from the plain language of the easement it appears that the owner has the “legal right to ask the question of amendment to the City via their application.”

But—and I think this is the point everyone has missed in this whole thing—just because it might legally be amended, doesn’t mean it should be amended.

I directly asked the city manager whether he believed the odd construction of easement was intentional, and he really didn’t know.  It is worth noting that the project itself was quite controversial—it was passed with a 3-2 vote with Julie Partansky and Lois Wolk dissenting (while passed by Jerry Kaneko, Maynard Skinner, and Dave Rosenberg—talk about an all-star council).  The matter would go to a vote of the people, pre-Measure J, and pass in a highly competitive and at times adversarial election.

Given the likely consequences of going forward with this application, I am going to GUESS that the council does not want to open this can of worms.  Those who argue that the language in the easement of “forever” have a point, as do those who argue that this is an issue of trust.

But I do want to raise a couple of important counterpoints here.

In fairness to whomever designed the easement, I think the intent as stated in the language was clear—this was to be held in perpetuity.

However, it is important to consider context—more than 25 years ago.  Pre-Measure J.

There was no notion at that time of the housing crisis, the difficulties in developing land near Davis, nor was there a thought that a golf course would be suffering financially.

This is not an insignificant housing proposal.  It would be 500 to 750 units.  The configuration would be in a lot of ways focused on the type of housing people are demanding—moving away from single-family homes and toward more dense missing middle, and it will have more than 100 affordable housing units.

In the end, those who want to preserve the golf course should bear in mind that they are making a decision between paving over active farmland versus converting part of a golf course.   The council and math have dictated that the next RHNA cycle will REQUIRE peripheral land to be developed.

Again, I think people should ask which they prefer—current agricultural land or a golf course.

Add to that, it’s a golf course that is suffering financially.  The alternative here may be that the golf course will go under and the land will lie fallow.

In the end I suspect that the council is going to avoid this controversy, proceed with the applications for Village Farms and Shriners and allow the voters to decide the path we take.

Where this could reemerge is what happens if the city ends up back in the Builder’s Remedy situation in 2029 or 2030—and the property owner wants to reevaluate the question.

The city is clearly going to have find ways to build sufficient housing and, but for the fact that there is an easement in this location, this would seem to be an easy remedy to maybe getting one-tenth the required affordable housing needed in the next eight years.

All of which is fine, but again illustrates just how difficult building housing remains in Davis—even during the heart of a housing crisis and, yes, that could factor into considerations by the state down the line.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

10 Comments

  1. Matt Williams

    However, it is important to consider context—more than 25 years ago.  Pre-Measure J.

    There was no notion at that time of the housing crisis, the difficulties in developing land near Davis, nor was there a thought that a golf course would be suffering financially.

    Once again David uses the term “housing crisis” at the 100,000 foot level.  It is important to consider the context of “the housing crisis” itself.  Using the four RHNA categories …

    — There is no crisis in the “Above Moderate Income” category where the housing buyers in that category have an annual salary/income that is 120% or more of Area Median Income

    — The “crisis” doesn’t begin until the “Moderate Income” category … the so-called “Missing Middle” … where the housing buyers in that category have an annual salary/income that is between 80% and 120% of Area Median Income.  Arguably, the “crisis” in this category exists more on the 80% end of that scale, and less on the 120% end.

    — Where the “crisis” is VERY real  is in the Low Income category … 50-80% of Area Median Income … and the Very Low Income category … 0-50% of Area Median Income

    Given that “context” the developer should be putting forward a proposal that actually addresses the crisis, and provides affordable housing for the categories that are in “crisis.”

     

    2. David Greenwald

      “There is no crisis in the “Above Moderate Income” category ”

      That’s not exactly true. First of all, the city is required to provide a certain amount of market rate housing in each eight year cycle.

      Second, as I have pointed out, the number of available homes that are market rate is relatively small – between 30 and 60 each month. The average turnover time of those homes on the market is less than 10 days. And as I have pointed out from the city’s data, only 700 units of single family homes have been built in the last 16 years – so on average less than 50 a year.

      1. Matt Williams

        Regarding your second point David, Why is that bad?”

        Further, virtually 100% of the buyers in that category already have a residence … more often than not an owned residence … how is housing for them a crisis?

        1. David Greenwald

          LA Times last week: In a first, most California houses sell for over $900,000

          Why does it matter? I’m baffled you could even ask such a question.

          Look at Georgina’s slide again:

          Pay particular attention to the relationship between the salaries and the cost of housing. The MEDIAN cost of housing has exploded, that impacts all homebuyers not just people at the median and not just people at the top.

          The biggest upward force is basic supply and demand.

          1. Don Shor

            To purchase a 900K home, you need a household income of about $195,000.
            My assumption is that one goal of housing development here is to provide housing for people who work in Davis and live elsewhere. I’d guess that a fair percentage of those inbound commuters have combined household incomes in that range.
            If there are 2 to 3 times as many homes for sale in Woodland than Davis (that’s been a consistent ratio for years), then you’re increasing the likelihood that a homebuyer will end up in Woodland and commute in to Davis. If you don’t build the types of homes people actually want (s-f homes with yards), you increase that likelihood as well.
            Affordable housing is going to be rental housing. Affordable for-sale housing is generally a contrivance created via taxpayer funding or subsidized by other home buyers. We have had a long-standing need for affordable rental housing for non-students. There are now a lot of rental units in the pipeline. The remaining shortage now is homes for purchase. There is insufficient inventory in every category of homes for purchase.
            The arguments being made consistently on here about what kinds of homes developers ‘should’ build and what kinds of people ‘should’ be prioritized all have one likely outcome: reduced likelihood of housing actually getting built.
            You can’t force a developer to build only a certain type of home. All you can do is cause them take their resources and efforts elsewhere.

          1. David Greenwald

            I didn’t assign a good or bad label to them. I simply used them as a measure of the current market.

        3. Matt Williams

          Don has summed up our situation incredibly well.

          His $195,000 household income is 240% of the current $81,231 Median Income for Davis.  So building new $1 million homes is simply catering to a level that RHNA didn’t have the gonads to include in its categories … Above Above Above Above Moderate (with each Above representing the same 40% increment as the RHNA Above equals).

          What are the demographics going to be of a $195,000 household income family?  Will they be in their 20’s?  In their 30’s?  In their 40’s?  In their 50’s?  Older?  Will they have children, and if so will those children be beyond High School age?

          If they have no children, will Don’s “s-f homes with yards” description of their desire still apply?  Isn’t that a young families with children description?

          And most importantly, do $195,000 household incomes match Don’s descriptive words “We have had a long-standing need for affordable rental housing for non-students”?

        4. Matt Williams

          Don Shor said … “I’d guess that a fair percentage of those inbound commuters have combined household incomes in that range.”

          This is where Don and I differ in our “guesses”  My guess is that the percentage of the inbound commuters do not have combined household incomes of $195,000 or more.  In addition, my guess is that the percentage gets considerably smaller when having all the combined household income coming from Davis-located jobs is included as a criteria.

Leave a Reply

