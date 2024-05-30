Commentary: Council Seems Likely to Punt on the Controversial Redevelopment of Golf Course

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Housing decisions are always complicated in Davis but the proposal to develop the northern portion of the Wildhorse Golf Course is entangled with all sorts of legal and “trust” issues that might make it untenable for the council to pursue.

The legal issue is interesting. For those who say the question is the meaning of the term “forever” are probably missing the point.

The city acknowledges that the clear intent of the easement was to hold the property as open space in perpetuity.

What this turns on is a different question: can it be amended?

As I read and as the city manager reads it right now, it appears it can.

Under Section 13.3, Amendment: “Any amendment to this Easement which would change the use or nature of the Easement shall be subject to review and approval by Grantee (the city) at its respective public meeting and if approved, shall be in writing and shall be recorded against the Easement Area.”

In pretty much every way conceivable this easement is unique. I asked the city manager if there were any other easements like this one around town and his answer was, “Not that I’m aware of.”

What is different is that this easement is held as parks, not as agricultural or agricultural reserve. That and the fact that the property is located in the city limits mean that there is no automatic Measure J requirement.

Moreover, the city manager noted that the easements are typically “held by a third party” and “were acquired with open space funds” that “mandate perpetuity.”

The city attorney has been asked to review this situation and will render a legal opinion. That is of course subject to litigation.

However, from the plain language of the easement it appears that the owner has the “legal right to ask the question of amendment to the City via their application.”

But—and I think this is the point everyone has missed in this whole thing—just because it might legally be amended, doesn’t mean it should be amended.

I directly asked the city manager whether he believed the odd construction of easement was intentional, and he really didn’t know. It is worth noting that the project itself was quite controversial—it was passed with a 3-2 vote with Julie Partansky and Lois Wolk dissenting (while passed by Jerry Kaneko, Maynard Skinner, and Dave Rosenberg—talk about an all-star council). The matter would go to a vote of the people, pre-Measure J, and pass in a highly competitive and at times adversarial election.

Given the likely consequences of going forward with this application, I am going to GUESS that the council does not want to open this can of worms. Those who argue that the language in the easement of “forever” have a point, as do those who argue that this is an issue of trust.

But I do want to raise a couple of important counterpoints here.

In fairness to whomever designed the easement, I think the intent as stated in the language was clear—this was to be held in perpetuity.

However, it is important to consider context—more than 25 years ago. Pre-Measure J.

There was no notion at that time of the housing crisis, the difficulties in developing land near Davis, nor was there a thought that a golf course would be suffering financially.

This is not an insignificant housing proposal. It would be 500 to 750 units. The configuration would be in a lot of ways focused on the type of housing people are demanding—moving away from single-family homes and toward more dense missing middle, and it will have more than 100 affordable housing units.

In the end, those who want to preserve the golf course should bear in mind that they are making a decision between paving over active farmland versus converting part of a golf course. The council and math have dictated that the next RHNA cycle will REQUIRE peripheral land to be developed.

Again, I think people should ask which they prefer—current agricultural land or a golf course.

Add to that, it’s a golf course that is suffering financially. The alternative here may be that the golf course will go under and the land will lie fallow.

In the end I suspect that the council is going to avoid this controversy, proceed with the applications for Village Farms and Shriners and allow the voters to decide the path we take.

Where this could reemerge is what happens if the city ends up back in the Builder’s Remedy situation in 2029 or 2030—and the property owner wants to reevaluate the question.

The city is clearly going to have find ways to build sufficient housing and, but for the fact that there is an easement in this location, this would seem to be an easy remedy to maybe getting one-tenth the required affordable housing needed in the next eight years.

All of which is fine, but again illustrates just how difficult building housing remains in Davis—even during the heart of a housing crisis and, yes, that could factor into considerations by the state down the line.