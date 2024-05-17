Commentary: Funding Might Not Be Available for Affordable Housing – But Davis Still Has to Comply with the State

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There is a realistic concern that has been raised about funding affordable housing and the requirements put forward by the state on local communities to develop their fair share of, not just housing, but affordable housing.

One of the points someone raised with respect to community efforts to fund affordable housing is how fund it. Some have suggested we create some sort of Housing Trust Fund—which I think could be the start of a plan.

But the problem is the cost. For example, one million dollars sounds like a good start, but is as one person brought up to me, at the end of the day is one million dollars really going to do anything when the cost to build one unit might be $650,000 (and in some cases even more)?

There may be some ways to create local funding streams but I still think the best way is to have the state reinstate the increment tax—but I would not hold my breath on this.

This is the problem I see with the argument put forward by Matt Williams earlier this week.

He rightly noted that the housing obligations likely to conferred to the city of Davis are in essence “an unfunded mandate.”

He argues that the Vanguard “is not recognizing or discussing” the “unfunded mandate issue” in the “sledge hammer” solutions that the Vanguard is putting forth.

I would first clarify that the Vanguard is not actually putting forward solutions at all—instead it is making predictions about what is likely to transpire, given where the state and the local community are headed.

Matt Williams is also right to point out that the mandates handed down by the state are unfunded.

This is part of the problem that happened when Governor Brown ended “redevelopment” and cut off local government from a stream of money that could be used for affordable housing—but in fairness, was poorly managed and overseen.

Where I think I might part ways is on how to fix the problem.

The first problem here is that Davis and Davis residents can complain about the state imposing its will on local communities in an effort to solve the statewide housing crisis, but there is not much we can actually do about it.

We have seen several efforts including by our own Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry to restore the increment tax for affordable housing—and those efforts have not even landed with a bill on the floor of the legislature. Clearly the political will is simply not there to restore the funding.

Matt Williams goes on to suggest, “There is a simple solution to this problem. Establish a state-wide affordable housing tax on all Californians, and then distribute those funds to Developers and Builders and communities that apply for them.”

We kind of did that. Emphasis on the kind of. The voters, in 2018, passed Prop 1. Prop. 1 authorized the state to issue $4 billion in general obligation bonds to support affordable housing including $3 billion that would go to the existing state affordable housing programs.

The problem is obvious—that amount of money is simply not enough.

Can we pass a statewide measure that is sufficient to resolve our affordable housing needs?

I’m skeptical.

The voters recently (in March) narrowly passed another Prop 1. The idea was to provide housing programs for homelessness. It passed by the thinnest of margins.

That measure would authorize around $6.38 billion in a behavioral health bond that will fund supportive housing and treatment beds for people experiencing behavioral health crises.

There are some complicating factors here—for example, $4.4 billion of that program was going to fund “6,800 inpatient mental health and substance use disorder treatment beds.” A lot of people on the left were concerned about the notion that we are going to recreate locked treatment facilities and so even though the programming would support those who were experiencing chronic homelessness or living in encampments—clearly a huge overriding program, only about one quarter of the revenue would be spent on actually building or purchasing housing units.

While some expressed concern that this involuntary treatment is not driven by research but “political positioning, and politicians feeling like they have to do something about the number one issue that’s on everybody’s mind.” Others simply balked at the price tag—and the price tag to actually solve homelessness or really fund affordable housing is likely to be far more.

Given that the state is facing a huge budget crisis, that we are likely to see severe cutbacks to education programs, I don’t see us expanding spending for affordable housing any time soon.

So, while I agree in general that the state needs to find money to fund affordable housing, there really isn’t that much the city of Davis can do other than comply with the state, and the state has shown they are willing to litigate and force local communities to comply—even far more powerful communities like San Francisco.