COURT WATCH: $10,000 Bail Set for Man Accused of Mainly Nonviolent Offenses

By Lily Rusk and Audrey Sawyer

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Stephen Mock here in Yolo County Superior Court last week set bail of $10,000 for a man accused of mostly non-violent misdemeanor offenses, and who, said Deputy Public Defender Courtney Leavitt, cannot afford bail.

The accused, who claims he also can’t make bail because his wife is in possession of his ID and debit card, is charged with impersonation of another (felony), vandalism (felony) and battery against a cohabiting spouse (misdemeanor).

In addition, Judge Mock denied the request for supervised release on the accused’s own recognizance, although DPD emphasized the accused has a strong support system and previously struggled with poor memory loss, noting, “He has memory loss. He is in a better place now with his memory than he was previously. He does have familial support.”

DPD Leavitt argued that since the accused has better support than when he previously missed court, and his memory issues have improved, they are asking for his OR release.

Judge Mock, however, noted the accused was previously on supervised OR in 2022, and that the case still has not gone to preliminary hearing. A probation officer said the current status of the accused is not known, but that when the accused was booked into custody, he had provided an Arkansas address, which was not a place where probation could supervise him.

The probation officer added the accused has another misdemeanor in another county, stating, “This out-of-county misdemeanor shows that he is a flight risk, he is going from county to county.”

Judge Mock denied the release for supervised OR, setting the next hearing for May 10.