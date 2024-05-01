Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: $10,000 Bail Set for Man Accused of Mainly Nonviolent Offenses

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News
Leave a comment
170 Views

By Lily Rusk and Audrey Sawyer 

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Stephen Mock here in Yolo County Superior Court last week set bail of $10,000 for a man accused of mostly non-violent misdemeanor offenses, and who, said Deputy Public Defender Courtney Leavitt, cannot afford bail.

The accused, who claims he also can’t make bail because his wife is in possession of his ID and debit card, is charged with impersonation of another (felony), vandalism (felony) and battery against a cohabiting spouse (misdemeanor).

In addition, Judge Mock denied the request for supervised release on the accused’s own recognizance, although DPD emphasized the accused has a strong support system and previously struggled with poor memory loss, noting, “He has memory loss. He is in a better place now with his memory than he was previously. He does have familial support.”

DPD Leavitt argued that since the accused has better support than when he previously missed court, and his memory issues have improved, they are asking for his OR release.

Judge Mock, however, noted the accused was previously on supervised OR in 2022, and that the case still has not gone to preliminary hearing. A probation officer said the current status of the accused is not known, but that when the accused was booked into custody, he had provided an Arkansas address, which was not a place where probation could supervise him.

The probation officer added the accused has another misdemeanor in another county, stating, “This out-of-county misdemeanor shows that he is a flight risk, he is going from county to county.”

Judge Mock denied the release for supervised OR, setting the next hearing for May 10.

Tags:

About The Author

Lily Rusk is a first-year student at the University of California, Davis majoring in Philosophy with a Pre-Law focus. She hopes to go to law school and pursue a career in Criminal Defense. In her free time, Lily loves to read and listen to music.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for