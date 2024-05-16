Breaking News
COURT WATCH: LA County Judge Denies Accused’s Request for Removal of Electronic Monitoring

LOS ANGELES- CA, MARCH 2: Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse March 2, 2004 in Los Angeles Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

By Perla Chavez

LANCASTER, CA — Deputy Public Defender Jonathan Mendoza’s request to remove the accused’s electronic monitoring was denied by Judge Lowrie Mendoza Tuesday at the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Los Angeles County Courthouse this week, despite the accused not violating probation.

The accused is charged with burglary in the first degree and driving/taking a vehicle without consent.

Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Pisula informed the court of a witness that requires a sign language interpreter’s attendance and requested the preliminary hearing be rescheduled within the 60-day time period for the hearing.

DPD Jonathan Mendoza reminded the court that this has been a pending case since April and requested the removal of electronic monitoring because the accused has followed the terms of probation.

Judge Mendoza denied the request for electronic monitoring removal due to a strike for the Count 1 charge of burglary in the first degree.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at the Michael Antonovich Courthouse.

About The Author

Perla Chavez is a first-generation college student that has obtained a paralegal certificate from the UCLA Extension Paralegal Program. Her academic journey includes a major in Political Science with a focus on race, ethnicity, and politics at UCLA. Perla has actively contributed to social justice advocacy through internships with CHIRLA and the NAACP. Driven by her passion to recognize inequalities and advocate for the rights of others, Perla aspires to become an immigration lawyer. Apart from her dedication to academics and the legal field, she finds fulfillment in being a volunteer for the city of California City, spending quality time with family, and expressing creativity through painting.

