COURT WATCH: LA County Judge Denies Accused’s Request for Removal of Electronic Monitoring

By Perla Chavez

LANCASTER, CA — Deputy Public Defender Jonathan Mendoza’s request to remove the accused’s electronic monitoring was denied by Judge Lowrie Mendoza Tuesday at the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Los Angeles County Courthouse this week, despite the accused not violating probation.

The accused is charged with burglary in the first degree and driving/taking a vehicle without consent.

Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Pisula informed the court of a witness that requires a sign language interpreter’s attendance and requested the preliminary hearing be rescheduled within the 60-day time period for the hearing.

DPD Jonathan Mendoza reminded the court that this has been a pending case since April and requested the removal of electronic monitoring because the accused has followed the terms of probation.

Judge Mendoza denied the request for electronic monitoring removal due to a strike for the Count 1 charge of burglary in the first degree.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at the Michael Antonovich Courthouse.