COURT WATCH: Parties Disagree over Additional Jail Time after No Contest Plea  

By Audrey Sawyer

WOODLAND, CA — A sentencing hearing Thursday morning in Yolo County Superior Court for a woman accused of a misdemeanor driving under the influence/DUI and a felony for possession of controlled substances with intent to sell ceased after parties disagreed over additional jail time.

The accused had previously pleaded no contest to the charges. Judge Daniel Wolk advised both parties to return to provide a bit more time for further discussion.

A different judge had taken the accused’s plea of no contest, but Judge Wolk told the court he does not intend to deviate from what was planned by that judge. As a result of the accused’s no contest plea, she was found guilty of the charges.

In exchange for her no contest plea, the accused was given formal probation for a period of two years. Once expired, she will then have one additional year on summary probation. The accused has a payment plan starting in July for $50 a month.

While the sentencing started out without issue, concerns were raised by Yolo County Public Defender Arno Akobyan about the plea after Judge Wolk began to explain the accused will have to serve 120 days (minus nine days of current credit). DPD Akobyan said there were not any custody terms as a part of the deal.

Judge Wolk told DPD Akobyan that time would at least have to be served on the DUI, as there is “mandatory jail time” on that, but added he did not know the terms of the agreement, and that the probation report submitted references 120 days.

However, Yolo County District Attorney Michelle Serafin told both parties she did not have that information in her notes, saying: “I also do not have recollection that we had agreed to no additional jail time. I do not believe that is in the plea form. If I make that promise, I always make a note.”

A decision is expected later in the day.