Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 235: Dorsey Nunn – What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly?

In her introduction to Dorsey Nunn’s book, Michelle Alexander quoted Toni Morrison: “Just remember that your real job is that if you’re free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”

Alexander notes, “I’ve known Dorsey for two decades. I’ve watched him grow and evolve into an extraordinary thinker and leader, someone who has helped to birth and shape movements that are changing the course of history.”

Dorsey and others launched the “ban the box” movement. Alexander writes, “Because of the heroic work of Dorsey and all those in the organizations that he led or cofounded, and the powerful movements that he has helped to build, barriers to employment, housing, education and more have begun to fall away for millions of people…”

This week on Everyday Injustice, we talk to Dorsey Nunn, who just released his memoirs, “What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly?” and he describes his story of going from a life sentence to a leader in criminal justice reform.