Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 237: In-custody Deaths Investigated in Rhode Island

In April, four incarcerated people at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, Rhode Island, died.  Everyday Injustice spoke with Melonie Perez and Brandon Robinson from Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE), a non-profit that organizes low-income families in communities of color for social, economic, and political justice.

Perez and Robinson expressed concern for the lack of training by staff and lack of urgency in some of the incidents that might have been preventable.  Moreover, there has been an overall lack of transparency.

In an April 29 letter from advocates, the groups wrote, “As organizations working for criminal justice reform and advocating for the rights of incarcerated individuals, we are deeply concerned about both the limited information that the Department has provided the families and the public about these deaths and the allegations that medical concerns raised by at least two of the individuals before their deaths were not treated with the urgency they deserved.”

They add, “Under the circumstances, we believe it is essential that prompt steps be taken by the Department to address this situation, with the goal of promoting greater transparency and accountability in the reporting and investigation of these deaths.”

Listen as Perez and Robinson speak about the need for a full investigation into the deaths at ACI in Rhode Island.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Sign up for