Guest Commentary: City Commissions in Chaos! Speak Up on May 21, 2024

By Elaine Roberts Musser

It appears that our long-established city commission system is in chaos! Look at what happened in the month of May—many cancelled commission meetings.

Because of Councilmembers Vaitla and Chapman refusing to appoint applicants to commission vacancies, the Finance and Budget Commission (FBC) has appeared not to be able to meet for nine months and counting. Nor is the Senior Citizens Commission (SCC) meeting anymore, for lack of a quorum. Many commissions have not been able to meet on a regular basis because of quorum problems.

To add insult to injury:

In a staff report written by Councilmembers Vaitla and Chapman, they prematurely and presumptuously claimed to be recruiting applicants for “newly merged commissions,” even though the City Council hasn’t weighed in on merging any commissions. Councilmember Vaitla has said publicly that commissions are dysfunctional, don’t give the City Council information it wants, and commissioners are somehow “privileged.”



159 commissioners, former City Council members and concerned citizens signed a petition to stop the mergers. Councilmember Vaitla did make the rounds of the commissions to be merged, and many commissioners voiced their concerns.

Commissioners are not well versed in two disparate subject matter areas. There will have to be more meetings/longer meetings to cover all the material required. Critical issues will get less attention because of time constraints. Recruiting qualified commissioners will become more difficult since they will be expected to be well-versed in two subject matter areas. Commissioners are apt to quit from burnout and frustration at the heavy workload. The proposed scopes of the merged commissions are vague and unclear to the point of being almost meaningless. Once commissions are merged, it is highly unlikely the former commissions can be resurrected, if things go wrong (which is likely—2 commissions are already defunct). Fiscal oversight of the city budget will be minimal, endangering any city tax measure.



This issue is to be heard on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 @ 6:30pm. SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE MERGERS AT THE MAY 21 CITY COUNCIL MEETING. Express your discontent. Either:

Preferably come in person to the City Council meeting on May 21; or Record a message ((530) 757-5693); and/or Write a letter to City Councilmembers ( citycouncilmembers@cityofdavis.org ).



See petition and updates at the following link: