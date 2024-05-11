Guest Commentary: CTA Fights for Funding for Schools

by David B. Goldberg

As educators, we agree with Governor Newsom that we need to preserve the progress we’ve made in funding for public education. Any cuts to education would have dire implications for our public schools, further exacerbating the inequities we see in our classrooms every day.

As always, we will closely monitor any attempt to weaken the constitutional protections behind the Proposition 98 funding guarantee. Eroding this guarantee would harm schools for years to come and create the conditions for larger class sizes; fewer counselors, school nurses, and mental health professionals; cuts to essential school programs; and potential layoffs. All while California is in the bottom half of per pupil spending in the country. Proposition 98, passed by California voters and enshrined in the California constitution, provides protections and mechanisms that have been used in the past to ensure that, even in times of economic downturn, funding for California’s schools is secured.

Educators and our students are also part of the very communities being impacted by the proposed cuts to other programs that our students and families rely on. The impact of any cuts to critical programs like healthcare and other essential services will be felt far and wide.

At a time when our economy is booming for corporations and their wealthy CEOs, we strongly believe that the Governor and California legislators should be raising additional revenues and investing more resources into our communities and schools, not less. We urge the Governor and the Legislature to raise new revenues and close corporate tax loopholes so our state doesn’t continue to encounter these impossible budget situations where only the wealthiest Californians win.

We will continue to work with the Governor and the Legislature to safeguard constitutionally protected school funding for the 2024-25 budget year and beyond.

David B. Goldberg is President of the California Teachers Association (CTA)