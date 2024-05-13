Monday Morning Thoughts: Why Starting the Land Discussion about Measure J Amendments Now Is the Best Strategy

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Over the last week, the Vanguard has had a series of columns on a potential Measure J amendment.

Why are we having this discussion now? Next week the council is going to have an item exploring the possibility of a Measure J amendment on the ballot for November. As I have noted previously, I think simply putting the question before the voters without a lot of discussion would be futile.

At the very least, raising the issue on these pages with our audience informs at least a portion of the community that this is coming.

Why is the council considering putting this on the ballot? Because I don’t think they believe they can meet the state demands for housing without changing Measure J.

Why now? The people who have argued that we don’t necessarily need to do this now have a point—the danger is how to meet housing obligations in the 7th RHNA cycle where we are going to need to rezone agricultural land to rezone sufficient land to meet our housing needs.

The data for that is not until 2028 or 2029, so putting this on in 2024 is probably a little bit earlier than it absolutely needs to be. But I think this gets back to the point I have been making, that there are a series of things that need to occur—two housing projects, a General Plan update, and the Measure J amendment.

These are all part of the same conversation, and it makes sense to concurrently discuss and plan.

Amending Measure J is likely to be contentious.

Tim Keller argues, “I would disagree that amending measure J is necessarily unpopular. “

By his thinking, “If people understood that we are actually at risk of losing our control over planning entirely, they would likely vote to amend it, rather than lose it.”

This is the key point I keep raising and keep getting accused of fearmongering—the likelihood that the state comes in and simply goes to court to take out Measure J (implicit in that calculation is that the effort would succeed).

Should we not at least plan for that potential action? When the community makes decisions on two projects—the General Plan amendment and a Measure J amendment—should they not consider the possibility that the state will take away local control if Davis doesn’t act accordingly?

And that’s the point—while the ultimate stick might not come for 4 to 5 years, key planning and key actions will take place much sooner and the community at the very least should be informed about the problem, even if they ultimately disagree on the solution.

There is a notion that the council won’t put this forward because they want to focus on a revenue measure rather than a controversial land use battle.

Obviously, we can’t ignore that possibility since it was a stated reason for not putting forward a Measure J project—although another part of that is the amount of work that staff would have to put forward.

Tim Keller said yesterday, “I don’t get the logic of why a Measure J amendment would ‘tank’ the revenue measure. Can someone explain why that has to be on the ballot by itself?”

I really don’t think it does. We know in 2018, for example, there was a Measure J ballot measure, along with two revenue measures. What happened is that the parks renewal passed overwhelmingly. The Measure J measure (West Davis Active Adult Community) passed with 55 percent of the vote and the new parcel tax received 57 percent of the vote, but failed to gain the two-thirds majority it needed.

I don’t see how the interplay between these measures had much of an impact. The only reason why the parcel tax failed is that it needed 66.7 and got 57 percent of the vote.

The council is most likely going to put a 50 percent tax measure on the ballot and frankly I have not seen a tax measure get less than 50 percent.

I don’t agree that there is some huge angry mob out there that is likely to vote down the tax measure. And the small number of people who would take it out on the revenue measure, out of anger for the land use measure, probably aren’t supporting either to begin with.

I had some interesting discussions about what the Measure J amendment should look like.

The thinking is that a high affordable exemption is going to have trouble penciling with or without a Measure J exemption.

Some folks have argued that Measure J already has a high affordable exemption—100 percent affordable—that has yielded zero projects and they don’t think lowering that to 40 percent is likely to change anything.

The more likely approach would be some form of urban limit line but the belief that some have registered is not to simply draw the line on the map—actually pull in the developers and property owners to figure out where to draw the lines.

Of course, in either case, whether the voters will support such a thing is up in the air. I tend to agree with those who argue that the voters are not likely to support such an exemption in 2024.

Can a longer term community discussion work?

That’s an important question.

As Tim Keller suggested, “that makes an assumption about how informed our electorate is… which is the problem… But I think groups like DCANN and SGY would step up and help get the word out.”

That’s the critical point—educating the public that there is a real threat to local control over planning if we refuse to pivot off of current policies.

Fortunately 2024 isn’t do or die, but delaying the start of the discussion is not a good strategy, in my opinion.