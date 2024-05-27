Proposed Housing Project in Northern Half of Wildhorse Golf Club

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A development group is proposing a new residential neighborhood—North Covell Creek—to be located within the current city limits along the city’s northernmost boundary on the north side of the Wildhorse Golf Club.

The project would convert the northern half of the golf course into residential neighborhood, while retaining the lower portion of the course and transforming it into a comprehensive nine-hole golf course with a clubhouse, restaurant and driving range.

This would convert 74.6 acres of the golf course which is in the city limits into 500 to 750 homes of varying sizes and affordability levels.

According to the project proposal, “the reconfigured golf course will continue to serve as a physical separation between the Project and those existing neighborhoods to the south.” The applicants emphasized, “All residential units that currently abut the golf course will continue to do so.”

They also note that the conversion would help connect two other proposed projects— “the properties to the east and west are both owned by development interests and have pending applications with the City for residential development.”

It adds, “the proposed Shriner’s project (1200 units on 234 acres) is located to the east and the proposed Village Farms Davis project (1800 units on 390.5 acres) site is to the west. As a result of the current and planned land adjacent uses, the project is in an area appropriate for residential use and is a logical growth area.”

The plan, as indicated, is for between 500 to 750 units of varying levels of affordability with both for-sale and rental units.

The applicant notes that “the Project will maximize densities on its western edge and then progressively decrease in density as the neighborhood moves to the east. Focusing the density along Pole Line Road will maximize the number of residents that live a short walk to transit stops and nearby amenities, thereby encouraging the use of public transit and non-vehicular transit modes; it will also help to gradually reduce the traffic volumes away from major roadways thereby improving neighborhood safety and lessening VMT.”

They continue, “The high-density areas would include both for-rent and for-sale homes to meet a variety of household needs, this area would also include deed restricted affordable housing.”

The affordable housing component would call for between 73 and 110 units “depending on the total number of market-rate units that are ultimately incorporated into the Project.” However, the applicant noted, they intend “o commit in the Development Agreement that the Project include no less than 110 deed restricted units, thereby assuring the maximum number of affordable units that could be required per the City’s Affordable Housing Ordinance.”

They add that the applicant “intends to fulfill its affordable housing obligation onsite within the portion of the Project zoned for multi-family. The units may be provided within buildings that are all-affordable or within mixed-income structures.”

The applicants are proposing to replace the 74.6 acres of conservation easement “will either (1) identify an alternative property that the City deems to be equivalent or better and place it under a conservation easement, or (2) will pay into the City’s open space fund so that the City may pool the Project-generated funds with its existing funds to obtain a more desirable open space area.”

They emphasize: “The objective is to ensure that the Project results in no net loss of open space.”

As a property currently zoned for urban uses located within the city, there is no Measure J requirement.

The applicant believes that the location “represents a logical growth opportunity, provided that the site is within City limits, is located proximate to existing infrastructure and communities, and is situated between two proposed new-growth areas—Village Farms Davis and the Shriner’s Property—illustrating that the City’s peripheral growth is likely to occur in this area.”

Moreover, the property would “[u]tilize land located within the City boundary to meet future RHNA obligations.”