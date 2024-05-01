Statement from the Mayor Regarding Antisemitism in Davis

by Josh Chapman

Our community has recently experienced a rise in antisemitic activities. The City of Davis does not tolerate acts of antisemitism or racism of any kind. We will not turn a blind eye to this behavior, and we must stand united in support of the Jewish community, which is currently being targeted by individuals who are not aligned with the values of Davis. Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe, everyone in our community deserves kindness, and no matter where we come from, everyone in our community deserves respect.

The Davis City Council and City staff leadership continue to engage in conversations around advocacy and allyship with our Jewish and other faith-based communities. The City of Davis and all of our City Council members continue to condemn acts of violence and hate and we commit to working collaboratively with our community to respond to acts of antisemitism or any other hateful speech.

I recognize that my words alone will not take away the fear and anxiety that so many in our community are facing, and I want to assure you that our Police Department, along with its partner agencies, is working diligently to identify the individuals responsible for the recent acts. Our Chief of Police and his team will continue to meet with community members and faith-based organizations to coordinate opportunities for a public forum that communicates the City’s steadfast determination to prevent and solve these crimes. I encourage all members of our community to engage in open and respectful conversations with one another as we navigate through difficult times for our community and support those who are being targeted.

Antisemitism has no place in the City of Davis. When our community has faced a challenge, it has been met with our unwavering commitment to inclusivity, respect, empathy and tolerance. This time is no different. We must stand strong with the Jewish community and reaffirm our commitment to a Davis that celebrates a sense of belonging, inclusion and collective strength.

The City welcomes honest conversation and earnest collaboration from our community. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to Jenny Tan, the City’s representative on the Hate-Free Together initiative, or myself to learn more about what we can do together to build a safe and supportive Davis.