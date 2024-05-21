Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Will Arnold Will Not Seek Third Term For Davis City Council

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City Council, City of Davis
Leave a comment
61 Views
Will Arnold

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In a move that was widely expected, Davis City Councilmember and former Mayor Will Arnold announced Tuesday that he will not seek election to a third term on the city council.

A lifelong resident of Davis, Arnold was first elected to the council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. In a statement, Councilmember Arnold expressed a desire to spend more time with his young family and explore new ways of serving his community.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our community in this way,” said Arnold. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished together and I look forward to the opportunity to continue advocating for our community in new ways.”

In his announcement, Will Arnold noted that he has been “a steadfast advocate for the people of Davis, working to address the needs of the community and plan for its future.”

He said, that he has been “a unifying force during times of tragedy, providing comfort when the community needed it most. Arnold’s leadership following the tragic killing of Officer Natalie Corona and, as mayor, during the series of stabbings that shook the community, showcased his ability to lead with compassion and integrity.”

Some of his accomplishments that he noted, included: “his leadership role in the formation of Healthy Davis Together, a comprehensive plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate a safe return to community activities”

He also “was also instrumental in advancing public safety reform, working to create a new Department of Social Services and Housing to address homelessness and provide essential services to vulnerable populations.”

Arnold played “a key role in other groundbreaking community initiatives, such as the creation of Valley Clean Energy, cannabis reform, innovative housing projects, a new plan for Downtown Davis, and redoubled efforts to improve road and bike path maintenance through the reprioritization of city funds.”

“Our successes in Davis are a testament to the power of collaboration,” Arnold said. “The exceptional dedication of our city council, staff, and engaged citizens is what truly drives progress and builds a brighter future for our community.”

Arnold’s decision not to seek a third term leaves behind a legacy of progress, collaboration, and service.

Among the announced candidates for his district: Dillan Horton, Linda Deos and Victor Lagunes.

Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for