Will Arnold Will Not Seek Third Term For Davis City Council

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In a move that was widely expected, Davis City Councilmember and former Mayor Will Arnold announced Tuesday that he will not seek election to a third term on the city council.

A lifelong resident of Davis, Arnold was first elected to the council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. In a statement, Councilmember Arnold expressed a desire to spend more time with his young family and explore new ways of serving his community.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our community in this way,” said Arnold. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished together and I look forward to the opportunity to continue advocating for our community in new ways.”

In his announcement, Will Arnold noted that he has been “a steadfast advocate for the people of Davis, working to address the needs of the community and plan for its future.”

He said, that he has been “a unifying force during times of tragedy, providing comfort when the community needed it most. Arnold’s leadership following the tragic killing of Officer Natalie Corona and, as mayor, during the series of stabbings that shook the community, showcased his ability to lead with compassion and integrity.”

Some of his accomplishments that he noted, included: “his leadership role in the formation of Healthy Davis Together, a comprehensive plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate a safe return to community activities”

He also “was also instrumental in advancing public safety reform, working to create a new Department of Social Services and Housing to address homelessness and provide essential services to vulnerable populations.”

Arnold played “a key role in other groundbreaking community initiatives, such as the creation of Valley Clean Energy, cannabis reform, innovative housing projects, a new plan for Downtown Davis, and redoubled efforts to improve road and bike path maintenance through the reprioritization of city funds.”

“Our successes in Davis are a testament to the power of collaboration,” Arnold said. “The exceptional dedication of our city council, staff, and engaged citizens is what truly drives progress and builds a brighter future for our community.”

Arnold’s decision not to seek a third term leaves behind a legacy of progress, collaboration, and service.

Among the announced candidates for his district: Dillan Horton, Linda Deos and Victor Lagunes.