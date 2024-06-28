ACLU Joins ACLU of Texas in Effort to Overturn Peaceful Protesters’ Criminal Charges

By Sarah Chayet

WASHINGTON, DC – The ACLU of Texas and the ACLU announced Tuesday they are working to overturn state criminal court convictions of three peaceful protesters who organized in support of the removal of a Confederate monument outside of Cooke County Courthouse in North Texas.

“In 2022, they were convicted in county court based on evidence about others at the march. In November 2023, the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo upheld their convictions,” said the ACLU report.

The ACLU released a video explaining the event on August 30, 2020, through the eyes of the three community organizers and grassroots group PRO Gainesville members, Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge, and Justin Thompson, who explained they took precautions so that the event would not be misconstrued as potentially dangerous or out-of-hand.

“We attempted to do everything above what is asked of us…We helped clean up, make sure there was no litter, and then I actually approached a commanding officer and shook their hands and asked if, you know, there was anything wrong or anything that we should be concerned about, and each of them said, ‘nope, had a great time, we’ll see you next week,’” said Thompson in the video.

However, just a few days after the march, the three protesters received notice warrants had been sent out for their arrest under misdemeanor charges of blocking a highway or a similar passageway, said the report.

The ACLU argues against the validity of these charges, and maintains the protestors did not block any passageways during the event.

A News 12 article described the 2023 decision occurred despite 11 issues presented by the protestors’ attorney, Savannah Kumar.

“Some protestors moved off of the sidewalk and onto the street…they said it was to avoid a puddle, and they pleaded not-guilty to the obstruction charge,” stated the article.

The ACLU report included the petition for writ of certiorari and an application for a stay of the mandate pending the disposition of the petition for writ of certiorari, which would prevent those charged from going into custody while their petition is still being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Our democracy is contingent on the right to protest,” said Kumar in the ACLU report. “The Constitution protects our clients’ right to peacefully protest in their rural hometown, just as it protected the rights of civil rights leaders across the country before them.

“No one should lose their liberty for simply walking in a public space without obstructing traffic or directing others to do so.”