Commentary: A Vote That Our Region Should Watch Closely in November

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

One of the problems with local funding schemes for affordable housing—the cost of building even a single unit is so expensive, most funding plans won’t even put a dent in the affordable housing needs.

But one that has promise is a $20 billion bond measure that the Bay Area region will put before the voters in November.

The nine-county region could gain as many as 90,000 affordable homes from the bond measure if the voters passed it.

The Bay Area Housing Financing Authority board—a regional body made up of local elected officials—agreed unanimously to put the measure on the ballot. It will be the region’s first housing bond.

“This is one of the most significant votes I’ve ever taken in my career, and that’s saying a lot,” said Hillary Ronen, a San Francisco county supervisor on the board—as reported in the Mercury News. “Housing should be a human right.”

According to the Mercury News: “Across the Bay Area, some 1.4 million residents — 23% of all local renters — spend more than half their income on rent, classifying them as ‘severely rent-burdened,’ according to regional officials. Meanwhile, an estimated 37,000 people in the region are homeless on any given night — more than the entire population of Menlo Park.”

While opponents suggested that the bonds would be paid for by a “painful tax increase,” the actual proposal seems relatively reasonable: “The finance authority estimates the average annual tax would be $19 per $100,000 of assessed property value, or about $190 a year for a home or business valued at $1 million. It is expected to last through 2078.”

What catches my attention with this is the scale of the bond measure. This is the first proposal that actually seems large enough to fund a significant amount of housing.

The city of Davis, for instance, is looking at the sales tax contributing perhaps $1 million to the affordable housing trust fund. Others have suggested that UC Davis should be asked to help instead. Either way, I think we are looking at a few million dollars at most, which even in a city as small as Davis is not going to make a dent the affordable housing problem.

At most, the city told me, the proposal in the revenue measure would help to subsidize housing rather than build housing.

A long-time local resident, who has made their career based on affordable housing, pointed out to me maybe a month ago just how much it costs to actually build affordable housing.

One million dollars to the affordable housing fund sounds like a lot, but right now with the cost of each affordable unit being about $650,000 to build, how much is $1 million (which is what they are talking about for the Housing Trust Fund) going to get us?

It wasn’t until I listened to the comments by Assistant City Manager Kelly Stachowicz at the forum a few weeks ago that I really recognized how intractable this problem probably is.

Redevelopment was kind of the holy grail of affordable housing funding. But Stachowicz pointed out that, at its height, the city was getting up to $2 million a year from redevelopment, which was funding through the increment tax.

Can the Sacramento Region do something similar to the Bay Area? Because once you start talking in terms of billions of dollars, you are finally getting to a level where you can actually build some housing.

Building 90,000 affordable homes is a great start.

This would be a lift for the Bay Area.

The Mercury News noted some of the anti-tax sentiment percolating in the Bay Area.

It’s also a huge electoral lift.

They report, “As it stands now, the bond measure would need a two-thirds majority of all Bay Area voters to pass. However, if voters approve a separate measure on the same November ballot to make it easier to pass certain tax increases, officials said the bond measure would need only 55% approval.”

Polling commissioned by the finance authority put the support at 54%—below the threshold needed. Moreover, “68% said local taxes are already high enough and would vote against any tax increase, though pollsters said some of those voters also expressed support for the bond measure.”

The key is “a recent string of successful city and county affordable housing ballot measures won voter support after officials and advocates campaigned for them.”

It is worth watching to see what happens in the Bay Area this November. If they can get this passed, it is something that the Sacramento Region ought to look into because the money we are looking at here would actually start making a dent in our affordable housing shortfalls.