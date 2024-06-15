Council Will Be Asked to Approve Ordinance to Put Sales Tax Measure on November Ballot

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Two weeks ago, the Davis City Council agreed to put a one percent sales tax increase on the ballot—this week, they will be asked to approve a resolution approving the ordinance and placing a measure on the November ballot to Amend Article 15.19 of the Municipal Code to increase the local transactions and use (sales) tax rate from 1% to 2%.

City staff estimates the tax will generate around $11 million per year.

The tax is proposed to be a general tax, meaning that it can be used for any governmental purpose of the City, and “is not earmarked for specific programs or projects.” A general tax requires a simple majority to pass.

If approved, the sales tax rate for eligible purchases would increase from 8.25% to 9.25%.

City Manager Mike Webb addressed questions from the council and public at the June 4 council meeting.

In response to questions from Councilmember Gloria Partida, he noted that EMC Research which conducted the poll last November “did in fact poll specifically for a 1% sales tax.”

That polling, he said, showed more than 70 percent support for a hypothetical one percent sales tax increase.

“The other question was with respect to the priorities of if a revenue measure were to be presented to the voters and were to pass, the revenues start flowing from that, what are the council priorities in terms of spending really utilizing those revenues?” he said. “Really that’s council policy directive.”

He continued, “The suggestion in the staff report is not to go and spend it on new services and programs, but to first use it to shore up general fund reserves and existing services and programs. And then to the extent that there’s excess beyond general fund reserve policies. And that’s what the council can set is what is that general fund reserve policy.”

He added, “And then the council has some room to start talking about whether there’s additional services and programs, housing trust fund, things like that, that homelessness services, affordable housing services. That polled very high in the survey that we did with the community as to needs and demands. But that’s a policy discussion for the council to have if a revenue measure were put forward and passed.”

Councilmember Will Arnold addressed the issue of accountability, noting the quirks of Prop. 13 mean that there is a higher threshold for a “special” tax that would target specific expenditures.

“It’s always been counterintuitive to me that a tax where you identify the use of the funds is the one that has a higher threshold. I always think it should be the reverse that if you’re going to do a general tax should maybe be two thirds because there’s more discretion about how those funds get used. But if you identify ahead of time the use of the funds, that ought to lower your threshold in my opinion,” he said.

He later added, “I’ll also say as we enter a November political season that is going to be the wild West of rhetoric and hyperbole and folks sort of throwing half truths around and them going unchecked. I’m already a little bit disappointed about some of the rhetoric that’s being thrown around about these issues. And so I’m hoping maybe it’s false hope, but I’m hoping that the better angels of our nature will allow for a spirited yet truthful and a debate on these issues that we can all be proud of.”

Councilmember Donna Neville said, “I do hope that we will put forward a general sales tax measure on the ballot. We know that’s not the solution to all of our woes. What we need to do as a city is a much broader, much more concerted effort where we think more broadly about revenue.”

Councilmember Gloria Partida added, “When I first got on council, I was really excited about supporting economic development because I felt that that was a better way to bring in some revenue for our city rather than doing this tax. But we’ve gotten this far and we haven’t really been able to stimulate the economic development that is needed.”

Mayor Josh Chapman said, “I will echo many of my colleagues’ statements here this evening, and I am supportive of moving this forward this evening and having this come back to us in June. I think there is a clear demonstrated need for new revenue.”

He responded to the notion that this is a blank check, stating, “We have our budget cycle that comes up next year, where these funds would, in theory we heard earlier, would be there and be having these discussions around how this money is spent in doing that with our community and in conversation.”

He said, “I think that there’s this opportunity, this line of it’s just this blank check that we’re going to do whatever we want to do with it without having any say or conversation or input from anyone in the community is a red herring in my opinion.”