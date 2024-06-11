Davis Recruiting for Advisory Commissions

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A few weeks after a controversial move to consolidate advisory commissions, the city of Davis is seeking applications to serve on the: Senior Citizen, Social Services and Transportation commissions.

“Commissions have a critical role in the community and serve at the direction of the City Council. Commissions study issues within their scope of authority, analyze and recommend policies and programs and serve as public forums to hear resident interests and perspectives,” a release by the city stated.

“Commissions help provide the City Council with their input and recommendations on a variety of projects or issues,” said Mayor Josh Chapman. “With the General Plan being updated soon, commissions will take a leading role in community engagement and will help collect feedback from residents on key elements in the Plan, such as open space, land use, housing and conservation. We value the expertise and dedication of our commissioners to help improve our Davis community by supporting the efforts and projects of the City Council.”

The application deadline is July 1, 2024. Applications are tentatively scheduled to be submitted to City Council for appointment at a public meeting in July.

For an application, visit: https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/city-clerk/apply-to-serve-on-a-city-commission.

COMMISSION INFORMATION:

Senior Citizen Commission

Review and make recommendations related to city policies and programs affecting seniors.

Support city forums, activities and public outreach events related to senior services.

Social Services Commission

Review and make recommendations on policies and programs to support city-driven social services. Advise on critical needs involving vulnerable populations, including health, food security/nutrition, disabilities and child care; refer individuals to appropriate agency, official, or process.

Review and make recommendations on policies, procedures and standards related to housing affordability across the continuum from unhoused to renters and home buyers, including affordable housing plans of development proposals.

Review and make recommendations on Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnership Program and other Federal, State and local grant programs to support vulnerable populations in the city. Liaise with providers involved with serving vulnerable populations.

Transportation Commission