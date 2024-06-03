Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 238: Michael Sierra-Arévalo – Danger and Violence in Policing

“Policing is violent. And its violence is not distributed equally: stark racial disparities persist despite decades of efforts to address them,” writes Texas Professor Michael Sierra-Arévalo in his recently published book, The Danger Imperative.

In his book, Sierra-Arevalo delves into how police culture shapes officers’ perception and practice of violence.

He conducted over 100 interviews and spent over 1000 hours on patrol.

Everyday Injustice asks Michael Sierra-Arévalo to describe a culture where the police are more focused on protecting themselves rather than the public as well as the war-on-cops myth.

Can police culture be reformed? Is the violence something that can be extracted from police culture? Or do you think it must be abolished and reworked completely?