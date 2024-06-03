Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 238: Michael Sierra-Arévalo – Danger and Violence in Policing

“Policing is violent. And its violence is not distributed equally: stark racial disparities persist despite decades of efforts to address them,” writes Texas Professor Michael Sierra-Arévalo in his recently published book, The Danger Imperative.

In his book, Sierra-Arevalo delves into how police culture shapes officers’ perception and practice of violence.

He conducted over 100 interviews and spent over 1000 hours on patrol.

Everyday Injustice asks Michael Sierra-Arévalo to describe a culture where the police are more focused on protecting themselves rather than the public as well as the war-on-cops myth.

Can police culture be reformed?  Is the violence something that can be extracted from police culture? Or do you think it must be abolished and reworked completely?

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues.

