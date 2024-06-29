Fireworks and Questions: 1st Presidential Debate of the Campaign 

By Aria Jalan

ATLANTA, GA – President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump Thursday took the stage for the first time since 2020 in the first debate of their 2024 campaign—it was the first time ever a President and former President have gone toe to toe for their next term.

Apart from questions and answers, the debate, as of Friday, has resulted in calls for Biden to step aside and let some other Democrat run against Trump, according to the New York Times,

In fact, Friday, the Times editorial board wrote that “the president is engaged in a reckless gamble. There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency.”

The comments came after Biden showed signs of his age, and cognitive ability that left him sometimes unable to finish sentences or thoughts, said the Times, which noted Trump looked stronger but peppered his remarks with outright and repeated “lies” about the state of the U.S.

Starting with questions regarding the economy and the skyrocketing grocery prices, Biden focused on the horrible economic state he was left in by the Trump Administration in 2021, charging there were no jobs and the pandemic was horribly handled.

Biden argued that nothing was done and everything was left in chaos, so even though grocery prices may be high now, prescription drug prices have been lowered, including insulin. He is going to continue to lower economic prices around the kitchen table in the near future, he said.

Trump disagreed, stating—without providing proof and inapposite of what economists claim—the U.S. had the best economy ever during his administration, and that he dealt with COVID “wonderfully,” that stock prices were higher “which no one thought was even possible.”

He argued that the only jobs created by Biden were those for “illegal immigrants,” and said “more people died under his (Biden) administration” rather than his. He says that Biden has damaged “our country” to the point it has become a “third world country.”

Biden responded Trump lost more jobs than Herbert Hoover, just before the Great Depression, charging Trump had the worst national debt during a four-year term, and that he only favors the rich and has a tax cut that only benefits the wealthy.

Biden said he’d do the opposite by taking away tax cuts for the wealthy, and focusing on improving healthcare for everyone and Medicare for the elderly.

Biden noted the dangers of Trump’s 10 percent import tax that raises inflation.

Trump said all he wanted was to stop other countries from “ripping us off,” moving into the war in Afghanistan, which he says he left “strong,” while Biden leaving Afghanistan was “the most embarrassing” day in history. He repeats this statement throughout the whole debate.

The two contenders make a jump to abortion, and the groundbreaking decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Trump agrees with keeping abortion bills available but claims “everyone” wanted the state to control abortion rights.

A constant argument of Trump was that former GOP President Ronald Reagan wanted the abortion question brought back to the states.

Biden had a lot to say about this, and said the overturning of “Roe” was a “horrible thing,” making it clear he only supports Roe v Wade, emphasizing, “Politicians should not be making that decision, a doctor should.” He said he will work to reinstate Roe v Wade if reelected.

Biden said he is going to focus on border patrol and asylums, but Trump declared Biden doesn’t “know what he’s talking about.”

Trump claims when he was in power “we had the safest border in history’” and that “he was endorsed by the border patrol.” He says that illegals are killing citizens in New York and California due to Biden’s policies, calling it “Biden migrant crime.”

Trump claims that Biden has made the U.S. “uncivilized,” and that veterans are on the streets while the illegals are in luxury hotels because Biden “hates the army.”

This angered Biden because his son, who spent a year in Iraq, died later as a result of his service. Biden also countered Trump’s claims that he has done nothing for veterans, noting one million veterans have health coverage now because of the PACT act and other Veterans’ Administration policies.

Biden added the VA is doing more for veterans right now than ever before, and called Trump a “sucker and a loser” in reference to what Trump said about Americans who died in war—that veterans are suckers and losers.

Trump claims that those quotes were false, and he never said that, but admitted he fired the general who said Trump made those disparaging remarks.

After this exchange, the debate was quickly becoming less and less about the issues and more on making personal insults by the candidates.

After the moderator attempts to move the debate to the Russian-Ukraine War, Trump took time from this question to say that the veterans and army hate Biden, and continued to emphasize this distaste that he believes the army has for their current commander-in-chief.

When he finally addressed the question, Trump claimed—without proof—if the U.S. had a president that Putin actually respected—like Trump—he would have never set foot in Ukraine. Trump also voiced concerns about U.S. financial aid to Ukraine amid the Russian war, arguing against excessive spending.

Former President Trump criticized the ongoing conflict involving Hamas and Israel, suggesting that Israel should be allowed to “finish the job.” He accused President Biden of being too lenient and compared him unfavorably to a “weak Palestinian.”

In response, President Biden labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and emphasized NATO’s role in supporting Ukraine with weapons, not only financial assistance. He defended his administration’s approach to the Hamas-Israel conflict, asserting Hamas was the sole obstacle to peace and highlighting efforts to support Israel while withholding 2,000 lb. bombs from Israel because of concerns over civilian casualties.

The discussion then shifted to domestic matters, with Biden questioning Trump’s handling of the January 6th Capitol riot and alleging mismanagement and destruction of public records. Biden accused Trump of inciting violence and undermining democracy. The debate escalated into personal attacks, with Trump questioning Biden’s mental acuity and Biden criticizing Trump’s environmental policies and stance on social security.

On economic issues, Trump blamed Biden for inflation and claimed his administration had improved conditions for people of color, while Biden defended his economic policies and social initiatives, including tax credits for Black families and investments in climate change mitigation.

In closing remarks, Biden highlighted achievements in reducing federal debt and expanding childcare, while Trump criticized Biden’s leadership and international reputation.

Both candidates reaffirmed their commitment to their respective political agendas while trading accusations over their handling of key national and international issues.