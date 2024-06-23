Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Los Angeles DA Won’t Prosecute Man Attacking Gaza Anti-War Protestors at UCLA

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, LA City News
Leave a comment
93 Views
screenshot from video posted on X

By The Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA – Claiming there was insufficient evidence, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Friday the case of Edan On—who allegedly attacked Gaza anti-war demonstrators April 30 at UCLA—would be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

Gascón’s statement Friday noted, “On April 30, at approx. 11:30 p.m., counter-protestors began dismantling a barricade surrounding a (protest) encampment. Clashes between the two groups escalated into violence. Edan On allegedly assaulted the defendant between 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. during the clash between the protestors.

“Aside from the known victim, no other victim or witness has reported a crime involving On to law enforcement. One other matter involving the UCLA demonstration has been presented to the office and is currently under review. The case is being investigated by the University of California Los Angeles Police Department.”

Gascón added, “Our office…cannot establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. On’s conduct directly caused the victim’s injury. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. On was working in collaboration with any other individuals; and our investigation found no proof of conspiracy or any organized effort by Mr. On related to the incident.

“Given these factors, we believe that the appropriate course of action is to refer the matter to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which will consider misdemeanor filing. This referral aligns with our commitment to applying the law fairly and ensuring that justice is served based on the available evidence.”

Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for