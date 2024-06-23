Los Angeles DA Won’t Prosecute Man Attacking Gaza Anti-War Protestors at UCLA

By The Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA – Claiming there was insufficient evidence, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Friday the case of Edan On—who allegedly attacked Gaza anti-war demonstrators April 30 at UCLA—would be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

Gascón’s statement Friday noted, “On April 30, at approx. 11:30 p.m., counter-protestors began dismantling a barricade surrounding a (protest) encampment. Clashes between the two groups escalated into violence. Edan On allegedly assaulted the defendant between 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. during the clash between the protestors.

“Aside from the known victim, no other victim or witness has reported a crime involving On to law enforcement. One other matter involving the UCLA demonstration has been presented to the office and is currently under review. The case is being investigated by the University of California Los Angeles Police Department.”

Gascón added, “Our office…cannot establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. On’s conduct directly caused the victim’s injury. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. On was working in collaboration with any other individuals; and our investigation found no proof of conspiracy or any organized effort by Mr. On related to the incident.

“Given these factors, we believe that the appropriate course of action is to refer the matter to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which will consider misdemeanor filing. This referral aligns with our commitment to applying the law fairly and ensuring that justice is served based on the available evidence.”