Commentary: The Myth of Powerful Developer Interests

Breaking News, City Council, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Davis City Hall with an old style bicycle statue out front

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The other day when a reader remarked that councilmembers are “squarely in the hip pocket of powerful developers,” I scoffed at such a notion.

I asked who would you consider a “powerful developer” in Davis?  There was no response.

The truth is—I don’t think there are any.  Some would likely disagree and I would love to hear their reasoning—I will present mine.

It is worth noting that one of the reasons we have such a deep housing crisis in California is the lack of powerful developer interests overall.  Even the billionaires behind California Forever found themselves stymied by a myriad of environmental regulations, procedural rules, and the need to get approval of the voters in order to proceed.

Indeed, CEO Jan Sramek said in his release, “We want to show that it’s possible to move faster in California. That’s why we asked for zoning approvals in 2024, followed by an Environmental Impact Report and Development Agreement in 2025 and 2026.”

While he  acknowledged they needed to reorder their steps, the reality is that there are so many layers in most places of California, it makes it very difficult for private interests to corrupt the process.

In Davis, for example, what advantage does having the city council in your “hip pocket” actually provide you?  After all, in order to get a peripheral project approved the voters need to agree.

It turns out even with a lot of money, that’s not so easy.  Every Measure J vote has seen the project proponents heavily outspend the opposition, and yet, in all but two of the elections, the project was rejected.

The influence of money in a place like Davis doesn’t generally carry the day.

So are developers buying councilmembers?  I’m not going to do a deep dive into the campaign finance trends for this article, but looking at past donor data, there is no evidence of that.

The closest we have seen was in 2006 and 2008 where the firefighters exerted a lot of influence over the process.  They took advantage of their numbers to make each donation the max $100 and bundled those contributions to turn that bundle into $3000 or so.  And then on top of that, they would run an independent expenditure with mailers and literature drops.

They stopped doing that when it became a campaign issue, but the basic concept made sense for them since the city council alone approved collective bargaining agreements.

The same logic does not hold up for developers—even if they get a majority on council, they cannot get a peripheral project approved.  In fact, since 2010, most of the projects have been put on the ballot with 5-0 votes and then lost at the ballot box.

So when you look at campaign contributions, you might see developers donating the maximum amount of $150 now and occasionally, you’ll see two or three members of their family doing the same, but you don’t see the bundling that happened with the firefighters.

What you also do not see is a lot of independent expenditure campaigns by developers.  We have seen scattered attacks.  For example, in 2012 it was clear that an IE was targeting both Sue Greenwald and Stephen Souza with a nasty flyer.  In 2004, we saw a deceptive letter take out both Michael Harrington, an incumbent, and Stan Forbes, a challenger.

But those tactics have been relatively rare and they have generally targeted specific individuals.

Since 2012, we have not really seen anything of the sort.

At the end of the day then, we don’t see a huge amount of developer backing of candidates.  There is developer money that comes into the system, but that is generally to support a specific project and most of that money goes into things like Measure J campaigns rather than council campaigns.

As another example attests, even deep-pocketed out-of-town developers struggle to gain a foothold in Davis.  For example, we saw Tsakopoulos back a development in Davis last year.  But they pulled the project in frustration.

Tsakopoulos is one of the few large scale developers that have the resources to exert influence and yet…  they could not penetrate Davis and gave up rather quickly.

As a result, I don’t the council is the hip pocket of developers—you simply don’t see the effort to buy influence, in part because the influence doesn’t really get them very far.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

2 Comments

  1. PhilColeman

    For those of us who don’t have the “big bucks,” (and I’m a charter member of any group that is formed), it is so easy use this argument as an excuse for potential defeat on some public measure or another. That’s a cop out.

    David is right. I know several of these big-buck folks and they simply don’t have the political juice we peons think that they do. I’ve heard them openly complain about being politically ineffectual  in Davis compared to neighboring communities and other levels of government. Before you ask, those rich dudes find much more favor at the state level. That’s where the influence money works best.

    Back to Davis government, if you really want to have a voice in policy issues, your voice must be reasoned and moderate, ranting and repetition does not work. It fact, it is counterproductive.

    No theater or drama or self-promotion. Politicians hear too much of this already, from people they already know.

    The voice that local politicos will listen to–and be influenced by–is the one that has precedent, logic, and shows long-term benefit to the community, and the politician who all want to leave with a legacy to point to.

    Never hire a lawyer to present your argument, they fit perfectly the definition of people who can be bought to say or do anything. They sound good but have zero credibility.

    Find someone in the community who shares your views, is articulate, and nobody in local government even knows. That’s the person you want to get you views heard.  By the way, there are many such persons in Davis.

  2. Walter Shwe

    The fantasy of the big bad developer is just obstructionist talk designed to deceive the public in to voting down every Measure J project. It’s been highly effective. At this point I have no idea what the obstructionists are worried about except for the fact that the demand for housing in Davis continues to exceed the supply. The obstructionists make absurd arguments that new housing should only be built if certain conditions are met that have little basis in the real world and little support from other residents. They falsely claim to be pro-housing but their arguments hold no water.

    The fact that more people are moving out of the state than into it has little bearing on housing demand. The net loss is a pitance compared to the overall state population. Some people regret their decisions to move and wind up returning to California. 

    California remains the world’s 5th largest economy. The state’s GDP grew by 6.1% in 2023, reaching nearly $3.9 trillion.

