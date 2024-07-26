COURT WATCH: Jury Trial – Defense Argues Important Distinction in Burglary Case in Closing

By Mariela Noriega-Ornelas and Quinn Hogan

WOODLAND, CA – In a jury trial at Yolo County Superior Court this week, Deputy Public Defender Stephen James Betz argued in closing a man accused of second-degree felony burglary was innocent because he was accused of having broken into a locked truck, but only took items from a utility box in the truck’s bed, not part of the vehicle.

The man is accused of second-degree burglary, loitering on private property, resisting, obstructing, or delaying a police officer, and possession of burglary tools.

The accused was arrested in a city-owned parking lot May 3, after allegedly using a stolen ID card to enter the fenced-in lot, taking from utility boxes in the backs of various city-owned vehicles, and fleeing from police when they arrived on the scene.

Before the jury—which is now in deliberation—was in court, Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen requested that Judge Daniel M. Wolk direct the jury to consider the utility boxes as a part of the locked vehicles, arguing the distinction between the boxes and the vehicles could be confusing to the jury.

DPD Betz responded that doing so would be essentially directing a verdict, as the wording of second-degree burglary law specifically prohibits breaking into a locked vehicle. DPD Betz argued that demonstrating the accused did break into a locked vehicle was part of DDA Patchen’s burden of proof and that it should be up to the People to decide.

DDA Patchen refuted this, arguing the question the jury had to answer should be whether the utility boxes were locked, not whether they were part of the vehicle.

However, Judge Wolk agreed with DPD Betz and declined to change the terminology surrounding the utility boxes.

After the jury entered in the courtroom, DDA Patchen briefly called West Sacramento Police Officer Gerard Romero to the stand, who testified that on the night of the arrest and alleged burglary he saw the accused flee and hide under a truck, and found multiple stolen items including pepper spray and an ID card where the accused had hidden.

After Romero’s testimony concluded, closing arguments began, with DDA Patchen noting there was video evidence showing the accused “going vehicle to vehicle,” reaching into the utility boxes and taking out tools, and that both various stolen items and burglary tools (specifically a screwdriver and a pair of pliers) were found on his person.

DDA Patchen also stated the accused “ran not once but twice” from police, ignoring orders to stop, and said utility boxes are part of the vehicles, describing them as “truck trunks.”

DPD Betz did not dispute the accused was not allowed to enter the parking lot, that he took items from the utility boxes, or that he fled when police arrived.

However, Betz argued the prosecution had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt the utility boxes were locked, or that they were part of the locked pickup trucks.

“The utility box does not sit in the cab of the truck, there is no cover on the bed of the truck, it simply sits in the back of the truck where anyone can touch it,” said DPD Betz, adding, “When you elect to lock or unlock the cab of the truck, there is no option to lock or unlock the utility box. Just because this is a work truck does not transform the utility box into an interior portion of a vehicle.”

DPD Betz also argued that, since Officer Romero had stated the accused had been seen crouching behind a vehicle, and that officers had not approached him with a clear line of sight, he was not guilty of intentionally fleeing from police.

Instead, DPD Betz maintained, the accused thought he was fleeing from a security guard or an employee, and stopped once he realized that his pursuers were police officers.