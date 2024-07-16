COURT WATCH: Probation Officer Unreachable – Judge Sets Deadline for Proof at Week’s End

By Estelle Masse

SANTA ANA, CA – In a probation progress review hearing here in Orange County Superior Court Monday, the accused’s probation officer was unreachable, preventing the accused from providing necessary proof of progress with community service hours to the court.

The accused is charged with three misdemeanors from March 7, 2022: driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving with a BAC of 0.08 percent or more causing injury or death, and child abuse and endangerment.

The accused spoke directly to Judge Karen Robinson to explain why he did not bring his progress report to court, claiming he had “completed 47 out of the 52 hours of community service.”

But, the accused added, despite calling the office several times and showing up to the office Friday, his probation officer was unresponsive and did not provide him with the proof.

Judge Robinson insisted that since this was the date set for the progress hearing, “you need to show proof of progress,” otherwise Judge Robinson could not move forward with the case.

The accused said he had his previous progress report, but Judge Robinson stated that it was irrelevant to this hearing and the accused needed documentation for completed hours that could only be provided by the probation office.

Judge Robinson asked her clerk to try to call the office, to which the clerk replied that the accused “is right, the number goes straight to a strange voice mail system” and the clerk could not make contact, either.

The accused said his probation officer had told him he would put the progress report on his door a week ago but had not, and was only in the office from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but, claimed the accused, even during these hours when the accused called or had gone in person, the officer was not there.

Judge Robinson relented, saying the accused had until Friday to bring the proof to court, and on that date “we either have it in our hands, or you need to show up.”

Judge Robinson also reiterated that she would not be able to give him more time and that he needed to get the report, to which the accused responded it was at the top of his list of priorities and hoped they could work with the probation officer to at least be able to fax it over to the court if nothing else.

Judge Robinson also set a completion date for Aug. 27, assuming the accused could bring in the proof for his case by Friday.