End Slavery in California Act Passes Senate with Overwhelming Majority, Heads to November Ballot

By Rena Abdusalam

SACRAMENTO, CA – ACA 8, the End Slavery in California Act, has recently passed both the Senate and Assembly in the California Legislature by an overwhelming majority.

With the final Senate vote count 33 in favor and three against, the bill’s passage achieved a significant step toward removing the vestiges of slavery and demonstrated strong bipartisan support for ending slavery in the state, according to organization Legal Services for Prisoners with Children (LSPC).

“Today marks a historic milestone in our ongoing fight for justice and equality. ACA 8, the End Slavery in California Act, has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly floors,” stated Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson (D-Suisun City), who introduced the bill.

“This historic measure will now be presented to the voters of California, giving them the power to decide on ending slavery and involuntary servitude in our state constitution. What could be more democratic than allowing the people to make this crucial decision?” continued Wilson.

In Article 1, Section 6 of California’s constitution, it states, “Involuntary servitude is illegal except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The bill is focused on eliminating “involuntary servitude” from the state’s Constitution.

Now with the passage of ACA 8, Californians will be able to vote in November on whether involuntary servitude should remain a part of the state’s Constitution, stated the LSPC.

“Legal Services for Prisoners with Children is excited that voters will participate in such a historic moment. For the first time in California’s tarnished history around slavery, Black Americans and Indigenous people will be able to vote against slavery,” expressed LSPC.

“The passage of ACA 8 in both the Senate and the Assembly represents more than just a legislative victory. It is a testament to our collective resolve to correct historical wrongs and ensure that every individual in California is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” declared Wilson.

“Now, as we look ahead to the November 2024 ballot, let us continue to work with the same spirit of determination and unity that has brought us to this moment,” said Wilson.

In a statement, Assemblywoman Wilson noted many contributors that helped pass the bill:

“This significant achievement is the result of the collective efforts of many dedicated individuals and organizations. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my esteemed colleagues in the legislature. Your steadfast support and commitment have been instrumental in bringing us to this critical juncture.”

“I am profoundly grateful to our sponsors and advocates, particularly (Rep) Maxine Waters and (Rep) Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove, thank you for your pioneering work on this issue years ago. Your leadership and dedication laid the foundation for the success of ACA 8, and your continued advocacy has been invaluable. I hope this gives you the boost you need to change this at the federal level,” Wilson said.

“I want to thank the entire ACA 8 Coalition and the numerous advocates and community members who have supported this measure from its inception. Your passion and relentless pursuit of justice have been inspiring, and together, we are making history.

“Thank you all for your unwavering support and commitment to ending modern-day slavery in our state. Together, we will make history and take a significant step toward a more just and equitable society,” ended Wilson.