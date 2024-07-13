Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: How Trump’s Proposed Radical Expansion of Executive Power Will Impact Our Freedoms

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
Leave a comment
7 Views

 

By the ACLU

A second Trump administration threatens to use executive authority to further limit First Amendment freedoms, surveil Americans and undermine democracy.

Donald Trump’s four years in office were marked by gross abuses of executive power, including efforts to trample protest and dissent — key freedoms at the heart of our participatory democracy.

He deployed federal agents and surveillance to silence Black Lives Matter protesters or anyone he deemed to oppose his policies, threatened to use his power as president to punish his political enemies, and attacked journalists who criticized him. If elected to a second term, we expect the Trump administration to double down on attempts to further limit our First Amendment rights and use the power of the federal government to attack political rivals, stifle dissent, and undermine checks and balances on presidential power.

For more than 100 years, the ACLU has defended our most fundamental rights and freedoms — including our right to express ourselves free from government interference. We won’t stop now. If Trump is reelected, we’re prepared to use the courts, Congress, state and local power, and our organizing muscle to challenge unlawful attempts to surveil Americans, suppress speech, and undermine democracy. Learn more in our breakdown:

Trump on Surveillance, Protest, & Free Speech

The Facts: In 2020, the Trump administration threatened to use force to quell protests, and actually did deploy federal agents and National Guard troops who arrested and used excessive force against protestors and journalists. If Trump secures a second term, this abuse of power is likely to recur and even escalate. Trump has already indicated that his administration would consider invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy the military to America’s cities — potentially targeting those with large BIPOC and immigrant communities — to suppress the right to protest. Trump has also indicated that his administration would attack online free expression by forcing media companies and online platforms to carry conservatives’ preferred speech.

As president, with federal law enforcement agencies under his control, Trump could carry out attacks on advocacy organizations and individuals he opposes. Indeed, on the campaign trail, Trump has praised violent crackdowns on campus protests, aligning with his previous attacks on academic freedom. In particular, he has threatened to deport student protestors who are not U.S. citizens, merging his attacks on free speech with his attacks on immigration. We also expect Trump to use his authority to further target media members and the freedom of the press to suppress negative stories about him or his administration.

Furthermore, Project 2025 has made clear that a second Trump administration intends to dismantle the already insufficient guardrails that prevent the president from abusing the executive branch’s power. The Supreme Court already removed one such guardrail in Trump v. United States, ruling that the president cannot be criminally prosecuted for “official acts,” including using the Justice Department for his personal and political bidding. Trump can use a politicized Justice Department and the vast array of federal agencies to attack voters, protestors, journalists, abortion care providers and patients, his political opponents and any others he perceives as “enemies.” Even now, Trump allies in Congress are trying to use their investigative tools to chill free speech, including targeting civil society organizations and activists engaged in protected advocacy, such as opposing the war in Gaza or supporting LGBTQ rights.

The dangers of the federal government targeting its opponents and vulnerable populations are multiplied by mass surveillance mechanisms that the ACLU has long fought to constrain. A second Trump administration could leverage surveillance programs such as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which authorizes the collection of communications between U.S. persons and people outside the United States, and which Congress has dangerously expanded to allow the government to search Americans’ private communications and information without a warrant and without notice.

Why It Matters: By punishing political enemies and stifling protest and dissent, a second Trump administration would break many of the checks and balances on the executive branch, and undermine the foundations of a functioning democracy. A second Trump administration will also pose a threat to our historic American tradition of robust, open political competition marked by spirited dissent and the foundational notion that the people have the final say.

How We Got Here: Early in his presidency, Trump sent National Guard troops to stop Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, D.C., threatened to deploy the military more broadly to quell protests in other U.S. cities, and sent federal law enforcement agents around the country to break up protests by force, including arresting protestors and journalists.

Trump has also already shown how he will target his perceived enemies, whether they be political rivals, media members, or everyday citizens. He’s promised prosecution or violence towards President Biden and Biden administration officials, poll workers, former military generals, former officials in his own administration who fell out of favor, protesters, journalists, migrant or immigrant communities, and many others.

Additionally, when it comes to surveilling Americans, there is already a history of law enforcement and intelligence agencies’ abuse of surveillance programs that give the government the right to collect private information from American citizens. It is all too easy to foresee a second Trump administration using these overbroad and dangerous spying powers to surveil and discriminate against political opponents and people and communities already in its crosshairs. Protesters, communities of color, immigrants, and people seeking abortions or gender-affirming care all face even greater risks to their privacy and rights.

Our Roadmap: The ACLU will always rise to defend protesters, journalists, and others who are subjected to abusive criminal prosecutions or other punitive actions from the government. To combat a second Trump administration’s intention to trample historical checks and balances, and the apparent willingness of many within and outside of government to help, we will work with allies to urge the American people to exercise their First Amendment rights — like the right to protest — so that Trump’s excesses are met with the direct power of the people. And, if a second Trump administration does misuse executive authority, the ACLU will go to court to stop efforts to breach Americans’ privacy, discriminate based on race or ethnicity, or retaliate against dissenters or seek to silence them.

Should a Trump administration again deploy the military and federal agents to quell peaceful protests and interfere with journalists reporting on protests, the ACLU and its affiliates network will be on the ground fighting to protect our rights. As we did during Trump’s first presidency, we will bring lawsuits on behalf of protesters and the media addressing any speech or due process-related violations as outlined in the First and Fourth Amendments.

Importantly, we will urge state and local leaders who value civil liberties to lead efforts to resist abuses of federal executive power and limit the reach of the federal government’s power within their jurisdictions. For instance, states can limit — or eliminate — cooperation agreements between state and local law enforcement and federal law enforcement to minimize the grounds federal authorities can intervene in protests. They can also prevent voluntary data sharing that could be used for federal surveillance purposes or to support politically motivated investigations and prosecutions.

The ACLU also works with a bipartisan coalition of civil libertarians on Capitol Hill who recognize the danger of overly broad executive power. To protect our free press, we’re already working to urge Congress to enact the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act (PRESS Act), which would prevent the federal government from compelling journalists to reveal their sources and work product. We’re also calling on our elected leaders to install stronger guardrails against political influence over the Justice Department. Lastly, we’re pushing policymakers to limit government surveillance and protect Americans’ private communications from unlawful collection by passing the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act.

What Our Experts Say: “Donald Trump has made no secret of his disregard for the rule of law and his intent to corrupt the immense powers of the federal government to target his opponents and break the institutions that could pose checks and balances to presidential power. In a second term, unleashed and feeling invulnerable from legal and political repercussions, he would pose an unprecedented challenge to our constitutional values. But the ACLU is ready.” — Mike Zamore, national director of policy and government affairs

“The ACLU has always worked to stop the executive branch from abusing its power at the expense of individual freedom and vulnerable communities. The Trump presidency, with its false declarations of national emergencies in service of discrimination and total disregard for the rule of law, demonstrated what we’ve always known – that relying on unwritten norms for presidential behavior is grossly insufficient. If there is a second Trump administration, we are prepared to defend people it attacks, including protestors, dissenters, and journalists.” — Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the ACLU

What You Can Do Today: The ACLU has long advocated for robust legislation that safeguards against all kinds of government overreach, including the unlawful warrantless surveillance of our private communications. Show your support by calling your representative to support the Fourth Amendment is Not for Sale Act now.

 

situs togel
toto slot
rtp slot
situs toto
bo togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
bo togel
pam4d
situs toto
toto togel
situs togel
situs togel
bento4d
situs togel
bento4d
situs togel
pam4d
situs toto
pam4d
daftar pam4d
daftar pam4d
login bento4d
cerutu4d
cerutu4d
cerutu4d
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
toto togel
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel resmi
toto slot
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
cerutu4d
situs toto
cerutu4d
situs toto
daftar gimbal4d
gimbal4d
toto slot
situs toto
situs toto
toto slot
situs toto
situs toto
toto togel
toto slot
situs togel
live casino
toto slot
toto togel
bandar togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
bakautoto
situs bandar togel
bakautoto situs resmi toto togel
bakautoto situs toto togel terpercaya 2024
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
bo toto pulsa
bo toto
bo toto pulsa
bo togel
bo togel
bo togel
bo togel
cerutu4d
bo togel
bo toto
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
bakautoto
situs togel
bakautoto
situs togel
situs toto
situs togel
bo togel
situs togel
bandar toto macau
togel pulsa
bo togel
Daftar Situs Toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
togel
situs toto
situs lotre

situs togel

bakautoto

togel resmi
bakautoto
bakautoto
bakautoto
bakautoto
situs toto
bento4d
bento4d
situs toto
jacktoto
situs toto
situs toto
pam4d
bo togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
bo togel
bandar togel
situs togel
jacktoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
data macau
slot gacor hari ini
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
togel online
bandar togel online
bandar toto macau
bandar togel
bo togel
situs togel
situs toto
bo togel
situs toto
bo togel
bet togel
situs toto
jacktoto
bo togel
bo togel
bo togel
situs togel
situs togel
bo togel
situs toto
rimbabola
agen toto togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel online
situs toto
bo toto
situs toto
bandar toto macau
toto togel
situs toto macau
togel dana
situs togel
togel online
situs toto
togel
situs togel online
situs toto
cabe4d
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
data macau
monperatoto
slot gacor hari ini
situs toto
situs toto
toto togel
situs toto
link togel
rimbabola
situs toto
situs toto togel
slot gacor
bento4d
togel pulsa
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
bento4d
bo toto
cabe4d
bo toto
jacktoto
situs toto
situs deposit pulsa
cerutu4d
cerutu4d
rimbabola
situs toto macau
situs toto
situs togel online
situs toto
situs togel terpercaya
situs toto
rtp
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs togel
bandar togel
situs togel
jacktoto
situs toto
situs toto
situs slot gacor
toto togel
situs toto
bo togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
bo togel
bakautoto
bo togel
bakautoto
bet togel
situs togel
situs togel online
situs toto
bo togel
bandar togel
situs togel
situs toto
bo togel
rimbabola
situs togel
bo togel
situs toto
togel online
situs toto
bandar togel
bo togel
bandar totomacau
bo toto pulsa
cerutu4d
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
link togel
togel online
situs togel
situs togel4d
bo togel terpercaya
situs toto
situs toto
pam4d
bakautoto
situs togel
situs togel
bo togel
bo toto
situs toto
bo toto
situs bandar togel
situs toto
situs togel
bo togel
bandar togel resmi
situs toto
cerutu4d
situs togel
situs toto togel
togel resmi
bo togel
agen togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
toto togel
situs toto
bo togel
cabe4d
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
cabe4d
situs togel
bandar togel
situs toto
bo toto
situs toto
PAM4D
PAM4D
PAM4D
rimbabola
PAM4D
gimbal4d
situs toto
https://iaida.ac.id/bandar
https://ak.poliupg.ac.id/ngacor/
agen togel
cabe4d
cabe4d
bandar togel
bo togel
situs togel
pam4d
situs togel
agen togel
situs togel
bo togel
https://disdukcapil.salatiga.go.id/ngacor/
situs toto
bo toto
situs toto
bandar toto macau
situs toto
situs toto
cabe4d
togel online
situs togel
agen deposit pulsa
pam4d
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
bandar togel
bandar togel
toto togel
situs togel
pam4d
situs toto
bandar togel
bandar togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
cabe4d
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs slot gacor
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
cabe4d
situs toto slot
situs toto
situs toto
bandar toto macau
rtp live
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel resmi
situs toto
toto macau 4d
toto togel
situs toto
togel terpercaya
bandar toto macau
slot gacor
toto slot
toto slot
https://caselledental.com/
situs togel
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs togel resmi
situs togel
situs toto
cerutu4d
situs toto togel
situs toto
situs toto
cerutu4d
cerutu4d
cerutu4d
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
cerutu 4d
bo toto
cerutu 4d
situs toto
bandar togel
situs togel
bandar togel
situs toto
cerutu 4d
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
toto togel
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
toto togel
bo toto
situs toto
situs togel terpercaya
cabe4d
cerutu 4d
toto togel
toto togel
bo toto
togel resmi
togel terpercaya
bo toto
link togel resmi
situs togel
bandar togel
togel online
bo togel
cabe4d
cabe4d
toto togel
situs togel
link togel
togel online
bento4d
bento4d
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
togel online
toto togel
situs togel
jacktoto
situs togel
situs toto
jacktoto
bo togel
toto slot
https://www.pilgrimagetour.in/-/
slot gacor
situs toto
slot gacor
slot gacor
rtp slot
bandar togel
bo toto
situs toto
situs toto
bo togel
toto login
bo togel
situs togel
jacktoto
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs toto
https://mikrotik.itpln.ac.id/wp-content/uploads/
situs toto
togel online
monperatoto
bo togel
situs togel
situs toto
agen togel
situs togel
bento4d
bo togel
bo togel
situs toto
bo togel
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
jacktoto
jacktoto
bo togel
toto slot
jacktoto
bo toto togel
slot gacor
situs toto
bandar toto macau
situs toto
https://smkn2depoksleman.sch.id/
https://greenwise.co.id/
https://e-journal.rsudbandungkiwari.or.id/
https://labor.rsudbandungkiwari.or.id/
https://team.rsudbandungkiwari.or.id/
togel online
bo togel
bo togel
toto togel
toto togel
situs togel
slot gacor
slot gacor
situs toto
slot gacor
toto togel
situs toto
situs togel
gimbal4d
toto togel
bandar togel terbesar
jacktoto
bo togel
rimbatoto
situs toto
situs togel resmi
situs toto
rimbatoto
situs toto
10 situs togel terpercaya
bo toto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
situs togel
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
situs4d
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
situs toto
situs toto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
bo togel
rimbatoto
rimbatoto
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
bandar togel
situs toto togel
situs toto togel
situs toto
bandar togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel
bento4d
bento4d
bo togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel
https://stabilitas.id/
https://startapp.id/
https://ipanel.id/
https://mahkotaregency.id/
https://www.devilzdigital.co.id/
situs toto
situs toto
situs togel
situs togel
slot gacor
slot gacor
slot gacor
slot gacor
slot gacor
slot gacor
slot gacor
slot gacor
bandar togel
bandar togel
slot gacor
slot gacor
situs togel
slot maxwin
situs toto
bento4d
situs toto
toto togel
slot toto
slot terpecaya
slot toto
slot Gacor
situs togel online
cerutu 4d
slot gacor
situs toto
link togel
bandar togel
situs toto
situs togel
bandar togel terbesar
bo togel
monperatoto
monperatoto
monperatoto
bandar togel
situs toto
bento4d
situs toto
bandar toto
situs toto
situs togel
bento4d
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel
agen togel
situs togel
toto macau
bento4d
situs toto
togel online
bento4d
situs toto
toto togel
bento4d
situs toto
situs togel
bento4d
situs toto
situs toto
bento4d
situs toto
bento4d
situs toto
bento4d
situs togel
toto togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs togel
situs toto
situs toto
slot gacor
situs togel
situs toto
bento4d
bandar togel
link togel
situs togel
agen togel
link togel
situs toto
situs togel
situs toto
situs togel
bento4d
bandar togel terpecaya
bo togel
bo togel
bo togel
slot gacor
slot gacor
monperatoto
slot gacor
situs togel
bento4d
situs togel
togel online
situs togel
situs togel
bento4d
https://sydneynightpools.org/
bento4d
situs toto

Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for