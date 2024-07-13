Guest Commentary: How Trump’s Proposed Radical Expansion of Executive Power Will Impact Our Freedoms

By the ACLU

A second Trump administration threatens to use executive authority to further limit First Amendment freedoms, surveil Americans and undermine democracy.

Donald Trump’s four years in office were marked by gross abuses of executive power, including efforts to trample protest and dissent — key freedoms at the heart of our participatory democracy.

He deployed federal agents and surveillance to silence Black Lives Matter protesters or anyone he deemed to oppose his policies, threatened to use his power as president to punish his political enemies, and attacked journalists who criticized him. If elected to a second term, we expect the Trump administration to double down on attempts to further limit our First Amendment rights and use the power of the federal government to attack political rivals, stifle dissent, and undermine checks and balances on presidential power.

For more than 100 years, the ACLU has defended our most fundamental rights and freedoms — including our right to express ourselves free from government interference. We won’t stop now. If Trump is reelected, we’re prepared to use the courts, Congress, state and local power, and our organizing muscle to challenge unlawful attempts to surveil Americans, suppress speech, and undermine democracy. Learn more in our breakdown:

Trump on Surveillance, Protest, & Free Speech

The Facts: In 2020, the Trump administration threatened to use force to quell protests, and actually did deploy federal agents and National Guard troops who arrested and used excessive force against protestors and journalists. If Trump secures a second term, this abuse of power is likely to recur and even escalate. Trump has already indicated that his administration would consider invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy the military to America’s cities — potentially targeting those with large BIPOC and immigrant communities — to suppress the right to protest. Trump has also indicated that his administration would attack online free expression by forcing media companies and online platforms to carry conservatives’ preferred speech.

As president, with federal law enforcement agencies under his control, Trump could carry out attacks on advocacy organizations and individuals he opposes. Indeed, on the campaign trail, Trump has praised violent crackdowns on campus protests, aligning with his previous attacks on academic freedom. In particular, he has threatened to deport student protestors who are not U.S. citizens, merging his attacks on free speech with his attacks on immigration. We also expect Trump to use his authority to further target media members and the freedom of the press to suppress negative stories about him or his administration.

Furthermore, Project 2025 has made clear that a second Trump administration intends to dismantle the already insufficient guardrails that prevent the president from abusing the executive branch’s power. The Supreme Court already removed one such guardrail in Trump v. United States, ruling that the president cannot be criminally prosecuted for “official acts,” including using the Justice Department for his personal and political bidding. Trump can use a politicized Justice Department and the vast array of federal agencies to attack voters, protestors, journalists, abortion care providers and patients, his political opponents and any others he perceives as “enemies.” Even now, Trump allies in Congress are trying to use their investigative tools to chill free speech, including targeting civil society organizations and activists engaged in protected advocacy, such as opposing the war in Gaza or supporting LGBTQ rights.

The dangers of the federal government targeting its opponents and vulnerable populations are multiplied by mass surveillance mechanisms that the ACLU has long fought to constrain. A second Trump administration could leverage surveillance programs such as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which authorizes the collection of communications between U.S. persons and people outside the United States, and which Congress has dangerously expanded to allow the government to search Americans’ private communications and information without a warrant and without notice.

Why It Matters: By punishing political enemies and stifling protest and dissent, a second Trump administration would break many of the checks and balances on the executive branch, and undermine the foundations of a functioning democracy. A second Trump administration will also pose a threat to our historic American tradition of robust, open political competition marked by spirited dissent and the foundational notion that the people have the final say.

How We Got Here: Early in his presidency, Trump sent National Guard troops to stop Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, D.C., threatened to deploy the military more broadly to quell protests in other U.S. cities, and sent federal law enforcement agents around the country to break up protests by force, including arresting protestors and journalists.

Trump has also already shown how he will target his perceived enemies, whether they be political rivals, media members, or everyday citizens. He’s promised prosecution or violence towards President Biden and Biden administration officials, poll workers, former military generals, former officials in his own administration who fell out of favor, protesters, journalists, migrant or immigrant communities, and many others.

Additionally, when it comes to surveilling Americans, there is already a history of law enforcement and intelligence agencies’ abuse of surveillance programs that give the government the right to collect private information from American citizens. It is all too easy to foresee a second Trump administration using these overbroad and dangerous spying powers to surveil and discriminate against political opponents and people and communities already in its crosshairs. Protesters, communities of color, immigrants, and people seeking abortions or gender-affirming care all face even greater risks to their privacy and rights.

Our Roadmap: The ACLU will always rise to defend protesters, journalists, and others who are subjected to abusive criminal prosecutions or other punitive actions from the government. To combat a second Trump administration’s intention to trample historical checks and balances, and the apparent willingness of many within and outside of government to help, we will work with allies to urge the American people to exercise their First Amendment rights — like the right to protest — so that Trump’s excesses are met with the direct power of the people. And, if a second Trump administration does misuse executive authority, the ACLU will go to court to stop efforts to breach Americans’ privacy, discriminate based on race or ethnicity, or retaliate against dissenters or seek to silence them.

Should a Trump administration again deploy the military and federal agents to quell peaceful protests and interfere with journalists reporting on protests, the ACLU and its affiliates network will be on the ground fighting to protect our rights. As we did during Trump’s first presidency, we will bring lawsuits on behalf of protesters and the media addressing any speech or due process-related violations as outlined in the First and Fourth Amendments.

Importantly, we will urge state and local leaders who value civil liberties to lead efforts to resist abuses of federal executive power and limit the reach of the federal government’s power within their jurisdictions. For instance, states can limit — or eliminate — cooperation agreements between state and local law enforcement and federal law enforcement to minimize the grounds federal authorities can intervene in protests. They can also prevent voluntary data sharing that could be used for federal surveillance purposes or to support politically motivated investigations and prosecutions.

The ACLU also works with a bipartisan coalition of civil libertarians on Capitol Hill who recognize the danger of overly broad executive power. To protect our free press, we’re already working to urge Congress to enact the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act (PRESS Act), which would prevent the federal government from compelling journalists to reveal their sources and work product. We’re also calling on our elected leaders to install stronger guardrails against political influence over the Justice Department. Lastly, we’re pushing policymakers to limit government surveillance and protect Americans’ private communications from unlawful collection by passing the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act.

What Our Experts Say: “Donald Trump has made no secret of his disregard for the rule of law and his intent to corrupt the immense powers of the federal government to target his opponents and break the institutions that could pose checks and balances to presidential power. In a second term, unleashed and feeling invulnerable from legal and political repercussions, he would pose an unprecedented challenge to our constitutional values. But the ACLU is ready.” — Mike Zamore, national director of policy and government affairs

“The ACLU has always worked to stop the executive branch from abusing its power at the expense of individual freedom and vulnerable communities. The Trump presidency, with its false declarations of national emergencies in service of discrimination and total disregard for the rule of law, demonstrated what we’ve always known – that relying on unwritten norms for presidential behavior is grossly insufficient. If there is a second Trump administration, we are prepared to defend people it attacks, including protestors, dissenters, and journalists.” — Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the ACLU

What You Can Do Today: The ACLU has long advocated for robust legislation that safeguards against all kinds of government overreach, including the unlawful warrantless surveillance of our private communications. Show your support by calling your representative to support the Fourth Amendment is Not for Sale Act now.

situs togel

toto slot

rtp slot

situs toto

bo togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

bo togel

pam4d

situs toto

toto togel

situs togel

situs togel

bento4d

situs togel

bento4d

situs togel

pam4d

situs toto

pam4d

daftar pam4d

daftar pam4d

login bento4d

cerutu4d

cerutu4d

cerutu4d

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

toto togel

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel resmi

toto slot

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

cerutu4d

situs toto

cerutu4d

situs toto

daftar gimbal4d

gimbal4d

toto slot

situs toto

situs toto

toto slot

situs toto

situs toto

toto togel

toto slot

situs togel

live casino

toto slot

toto togel

bandar togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

bakautoto

situs bandar togel

bakautoto situs resmi toto togel

bakautoto situs toto togel terpercaya 2024

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

bo toto pulsa

bo toto

bo toto pulsa

bo togel

bo togel

bo togel

bo togel

cerutu4d

bo togel

bo toto

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

bakautoto

situs togel

bakautoto

situs togel

situs toto

situs togel

bo togel

situs togel

bandar toto macau

togel pulsa

bo togel

Daftar Situs Toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

togel

situs toto

situs lotre

situs togel

bakautoto

togel resmi

bakautoto

bakautoto

bakautoto

bakautoto

situs toto

bento4d

bento4d

situs toto

jacktoto

situs toto

situs toto

pam4d

bo togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

bo togel

bandar togel

situs togel

jacktoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

data macau

slot gacor hari ini

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

togel online

bandar togel online

bandar toto macau

bandar togel

bo togel

situs togel

situs toto

bo togel

situs toto

bo togel

bet togel

situs toto

jacktoto

bo togel

bo togel

bo togel

situs togel

situs togel

bo togel

situs toto

rimbabola

agen toto togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel online

situs toto

bo toto

situs toto

bandar toto macau

toto togel

situs toto macau

togel dana

situs togel

togel online

situs toto

togel

situs togel online

situs toto

cabe4d

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

data macau

monperatoto

slot gacor hari ini

situs toto

situs toto

toto togel

situs toto

link togel

rimbabola

situs toto

situs toto togel

slot gacor

bento4d

togel pulsa

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

bento4d

bo toto

cabe4d

bo toto

jacktoto

situs toto

situs deposit pulsa

cerutu4d

cerutu4d

rimbabola

situs toto macau

situs toto

situs togel online

situs toto

situs togel terpercaya

situs toto

rtp

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs togel

bandar togel

situs togel

jacktoto

situs toto

situs toto

situs slot gacor

toto togel

situs toto

bo togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

bo togel

bakautoto

bo togel

bakautoto

bet togel

situs togel

situs togel online

situs toto

bo togel

bandar togel

situs togel

situs toto

bo togel

rimbabola

situs togel

bo togel

situs toto

togel online

situs toto

bandar togel

bo togel

bandar totomacau

bo toto pulsa

cerutu4d

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

link togel

togel online

situs togel

situs togel4d

bo togel terpercaya

situs toto

situs toto

pam4d

bakautoto

situs togel

situs togel

bo togel

bo toto

situs toto

bo toto

situs bandar togel

situs toto

situs togel

bo togel

bandar togel resmi

situs toto

cerutu4d

situs togel

situs toto togel

togel resmi

bo togel

agen togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

toto togel

situs toto

bo togel

cabe4d

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

cabe4d

situs togel

bandar togel

situs toto

bo toto

situs toto

PAM4D

PAM4D

PAM4D

rimbabola

PAM4D

gimbal4d

situs toto

https://iaida.ac.id/bandar

https://ak.poliupg.ac.id/ngacor/

agen togel

cabe4d

cabe4d

bandar togel

bo togel

situs togel

pam4d

situs togel

agen togel

situs togel

bo togel

https://disdukcapil.salatiga.go.id/ngacor/

situs toto

bo toto

situs toto

bandar toto macau

situs toto

situs toto

cabe4d

togel online

situs togel

agen deposit pulsa

pam4d

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

bandar togel

bandar togel

toto togel

situs togel

pam4d

situs toto

bandar togel

bandar togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

cabe4d

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs slot gacor

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

cabe4d

situs toto slot

situs toto

situs toto

bandar toto macau

rtp live

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel resmi

situs toto

toto macau 4d

toto togel

situs toto

togel terpercaya

bandar toto macau

slot gacor

toto slot

toto slot

https://caselledental.com/

situs togel

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs togel resmi

situs togel

situs toto

cerutu4d

situs toto togel

situs toto

situs toto

cerutu4d

cerutu4d

cerutu4d

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

cerutu 4d

bo toto

cerutu 4d

situs toto

bandar togel

situs togel

bandar togel

situs toto

cerutu 4d

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

toto togel

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

toto togel

bo toto

situs toto

situs togel terpercaya

cabe4d

cerutu 4d

toto togel

toto togel

bo toto

togel resmi

togel terpercaya

bo toto

link togel resmi

situs togel

bandar togel

togel online

bo togel

cabe4d

cabe4d

toto togel

situs togel

link togel

togel online

bento4d

bento4d

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

togel online

toto togel

situs togel

jacktoto

situs togel

situs toto

jacktoto

bo togel

toto slot

https://www.pilgrimagetour.in/-/

slot gacor

situs toto

slot gacor

slot gacor

rtp slot

bandar togel

bo toto

situs toto

situs toto

bo togel

toto login

bo togel

situs togel

jacktoto

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs toto

https://mikrotik.itpln.ac.id/wp-content/uploads/

situs toto

togel online

monperatoto

bo togel

situs togel

situs toto

agen togel

situs togel

bento4d

bo togel

bo togel

situs toto

bo togel

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

jacktoto

jacktoto

bo togel

toto slot

jacktoto

bo toto togel

slot gacor

situs toto

bandar toto macau

situs toto

https://smkn2depoksleman.sch.id/

https://greenwise.co.id/

https://e-journal.rsudbandungkiwari.or.id/

https://labor.rsudbandungkiwari.or.id/

https://team.rsudbandungkiwari.or.id/

togel online

bo togel

bo togel

toto togel

toto togel

situs togel

slot gacor

slot gacor

situs toto

slot gacor

toto togel

situs toto

situs togel

gimbal4d

toto togel

bandar togel terbesar

jacktoto

bo togel

rimbatoto

situs toto

situs togel resmi

situs toto

rimbatoto

situs toto

10 situs togel terpercaya

bo toto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

situs togel

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

situs4d

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

situs toto

situs toto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

bo togel

rimbatoto

rimbatoto

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

bandar togel

situs toto togel

situs toto togel

situs toto

bandar togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

bento4d

bento4d

bo togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

https://stabilitas.id/

https://startapp.id/

https://ipanel.id/

https://mahkotaregency.id/

https://www.devilzdigital.co.id/

situs toto

situs toto

situs togel

situs togel

slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor

slot gacor

bandar togel

bandar togel

slot gacor

slot gacor

situs togel

slot maxwin

situs toto

bento4d

situs toto

toto togel

slot toto

slot terpecaya

slot toto

slot Gacor

situs togel online

cerutu 4d

slot gacor

situs toto

link togel

bandar togel

situs toto

situs togel

bandar togel terbesar

bo togel

monperatoto

monperatoto

monperatoto

bandar togel

situs toto

bento4d

situs toto

bandar toto

situs toto

situs togel

bento4d

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

agen togel

situs togel

toto macau

bento4d

situs toto

togel online

bento4d

situs toto

toto togel

bento4d

situs toto

situs togel

bento4d

situs toto

situs toto

bento4d

situs toto

bento4d

situs toto

bento4d

situs togel

toto togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs togel

situs toto

situs toto

slot gacor

situs togel

situs toto

bento4d

bandar togel

link togel

situs togel

agen togel

link togel

situs toto

situs togel

situs toto

situs togel

bento4d

bandar togel terpecaya

bo togel

bo togel

bo togel

slot gacor

slot gacor

monperatoto

slot gacor

situs togel

bento4d

situs togel

togel online

situs togel

situs togel

bento4d

https://sydneynightpools.org/

bento4d

situs toto