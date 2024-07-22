Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: Biden’s Exit Allows for an Election Reboot

in: Breaking News, National Issues, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

On Sunday, President Biden did what a majority of Democrats thought he should do following his disastrous debate a few weeks ago.  While it is a stunning development—certainly historically—it seemed that pretty much everyone, at least in his party, thought he needed to do so EXCEPT him.

It was interesting to observe how it all unfolded.  The media immediately turned against him following the debate.  There was then a slow trickle of calls to bow out of the race.  The question was—could he wait out those calls.  That was what was particularly interesting to watch—they didn’t slow down and the pressure continued to ratchet up, and donors pulled out.  A slow stream of representatives and senators engaged.

By last week, it was becoming clear that the leadership wanted him out.  A critical point was reached when Adam Schiff—a close associate and ally of Nancy Pelosi—called for Biden to bow out; we knew that Schiff would not have come forward without her blessing and that possibly he was speaking as her surrogate.  While Biden continued to resist, that was probably the straw that broke the impasse.

From here, the process really doesn’t figure to be very difficult despite all sorts of machinations by both the media and the opposition party.

Despite the fact that we have moved to a nomination system that is almost exclusively the prerogative of voters in primaries, and parties ultimately nominate their candidates for the general election, that hadn’t occurred yet.  So, Biden has effectively released his pledged delegates and now the delegations will have the option of selecting the party nominee.

At this point, that looks like a mere formality.  Vice President Kamala Harris has formally announced, President Biden, former President Clinton, and former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton have endorsed, and the most likely formidable challengers like Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Wilmer have declined to seek the nomination.

That leaves a question as to who will be the Vice Presidential nominee and at what point Harris—presuming she is the nominee—will announce her selection.

On an historic level, we are in uncharted territory.

The last time a sitting President was eligible to run for reelection but bowed out was Lyndon Johnson in 1968.  He did so, however, much earlier in March, giving time for there to be a primary and nomination process.

1968 may well be the best analogy to 2024—but it is far from perfect.

Johnson bowed out as he became deeply unpopular with the Vietnam War.  Like now, the country was bitterly divided.  And it was volatile.

In June, just as Robert Kennedy appeared to be wrapping up the Democratic nomination, he was shot and killed.  Of course, it was barely a week ago that former President Trump, the Republican nominee was the victim of an assassination attempt.

That might hearken us back to another year—1912.  That year, the Republican party was badly split, and former President Theodore Roosevelt took on his successor William Howard Taft, the Democrat was Woodrow Wilson and a fourth candidate, socialist Eugene Debs, got a sizable vote.

With the divided Republican Party, Wilson won, Taft finished a distant third.  In October, Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt by John Schrank, a former saloonkeeper, while campaigning for the presidency in Milwaukee.

He was hit in the chest, but the bullet was slowed by his dense overcoat—however, he was seriously injured.  Nevertheless, he gave his full scheduled speech, at one point showing the audience the bullet hole and then remarking, famously that “it takes more than that to kill a bull moose.”

Back to 1968, the Kennedy assassination was the second major assassination that year—the first being Martin Luther King on April 4, days after LBJ announced he would not run for a second full term.

The divided Democratic Party went into Chicago, where Vice President Hubert Humphrey emerged as the nominee, but the convention was marred by riots in a nearby park.

Ultimately that election was a nailbiter—but that was because Humphrey closed late when he came out against the war.  For most of the election, it looked like Nixon would win easily.

So what is likely to happen in 2024—assuming Harris is the nominee, and all signs point to that now—it appears that it is a close race.  Trump was in many respects well ahead of Biden, especially in the electoral college.  The thinking was that Biden, damaged by concerns about age and his mental acuity was almost certain to lose.

I would suggest people not look at the polls for a few weeks because there is basically a reset and a lot of noise.  There could be an initial bump and rally effect for Harris.  But really, until the campaign resets to normal, it will be extremely difficult to judge things.

As Nate Silver said yesterday, “They’re probably still underdogs against Trump, but Biden dropping out improves their odds.”

That’s probably true—but not certainly true.  The dynamics of the race have definitely been altered and that should make for some interesting observing in the coming weeks.

26 Comments

    1. David Greenwald

      Without getting into a long term judgment… yes. The entire political landscape has shifted somewhat. Whether that’s permanent or temporary – yes it happened.

      1. Keith Olsen

        I’m saying it from the perspective that Kamala only received 1% of the Democrat primary vote when she ran for President, even democrats didn’t like her.  Biden only selected her because he promised his Vice President would either be a female or a person of color, not based on her merit.  Now somehow she’s being “selected” again to be the Democrat’s choice to run for President?  She has no accomplishments and her ratings were lower than Biden’s for most of the last three years.  So “really?”

        1. Walter Shwe

          MAGA saw a political opportunity and did the classic political flip flop. Previously you insisted he drop out and now you are preventing him from dropping out. Make up your fricken minds.

  2. Walter Shwe

    Not bad especially considering the short notice.

    44,000 attend Black women’s Zoom call for Kamala Harris, raise $1.5M

    It was the hottest room to be in last night — and it was all virtual.

    A Sunday evening Zoom meeting organized on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris by political advocacy group Win With Black Women drew 44,000 people, raising over $1.5 million in just a few hours, according to Jotaka Eaddy, the group’s founder.

    “We are united and fired up,” Eaddy told theGrio. “Ready to work to defeat Trump and his 2025 agenda and ensure that Vice President Harris is the next president of the United States!”

    The interest was so strong that attendees who tried to join the call in the first hour couldn’t due to capacity restrictions, with some creating other spaces to listen in from, utilizing Google Meets, Twitch and listen-only phone calls. Win With Black Women organizers connected with Aparna Bawa, the COO of Zoom for support, and soon the floodgates opened as women and allies from across the country joined to strategize about how to support Harris’ run for president.

    https://thegrio.com/2024/07/22/44000-attend-black-womens-zoom-call-for-kamala-harris-raise-1-5m/

    1. David Greenwald

      It seems like every election cycle America gets a civics lesson. In past years, Americans learned that voters don’t elect the president, the electoral college does. This year, we learn that primaries don’t select nominees, parties do through their convention delegates. Here endeth the lesson.

    2. Walter Shwe

      As a company the New York Times can’t vote in any election. The Times has become a right wing tool for unknown reasons.

      The New York Times is facing backlash over its coverage of Donald Trump and the 2024 election

      “That they even asked this question is evidence of the bias — the agenda — in their poll,” Jeff Jarvis, the Leonard Tow Professor of Journalism Innovation at the CUNY Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, posted on Threads. “Who made age an ‘issue’? The credulous Times falling into the right-wing’s projection. This is not journalism. Shameful.”
      “NY Times, did you ask your random voters whether Trump is too insane, doddering, racist, sexist, criminal, traitorous, hateful to be effective as President?” Jarvis asked, adding, “This is not a poll. It is your agenda.”

      https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/05/media/new-york-times-trump-coverage-backlash/index.html

  7. Keith Olsen

    So what do you think Biden was offered to step aside?

    Do you think high powered Democrats threatened him with the 25th Amendment?

    You know that he was most likely forced out and didn’t do it willingly.

     

    1. Don Shor

      So what do you think Biden was offered to step aside?

      Nothing.

      Do you think high powered Democrats threatened him with the 25th Amendment?

      No. It wouldn’t apply.

      You know that he was most likely forced out and didn’t do it willingly.

      There is no reason to believe that he was “forced out.” Best evidence is that it was entirely his decision and it was done willingly, though undoubtedly not happily.

      1. David Greenwald

        Not sure Don, but to me, as I pointed out in the article, when Nancy Pelosi sent Schiff to ask him to withdraw, that was a pretty strong signal. He was definitely pressured to withdraw in a lot of different ways, but ultimately, does it really matter, not expecting to get an answer from Keith on that.

    2. Walter Shwe

       

      So what do you think Biden was offered to step aside?
      Do you think high powered Democrats threatened him with the 25th Amendment?
      You know that he was most likely forced out and didn’t do it willingly.

      This is simply highly biased MAGA cult speculation. It has zero basis in fact.

      1. Keith Olsen

        Do you believe the narrative being put forward that Biden pulled out because he is selfless and did it for the good of the country?  Please…

        And as far as Biden being assured of something to withdraw, he’s called Quid Pro Joe for a reason.

        1. David Greenwald

          I never said that he pulled out because he is selfless, it was pretty obvious that he should not have run for a second term, having done so, he should have pulled out sooner, and that he was stubbornly holding out as he became more and more isolated. The question I asked was if it mattered and why. I don’t see that it does.

        2. Walter Shwe

          Do you believe the narrative being put forward that Biden pulled out because he is selfless and did it for the good of the country?  Please…

          President Biden isn’t a pathological liar like [edited] Trump is.

          And as far as Biden being assured of something to withdraw, he’s called Quid Pro Joe for a reason.

          There goes Keith again with his lies. You literally have zero evidence that President Biden was promised anything to induce him to withdraw. The MAGA [edited] cult are losing their minds over the fact that their fallen savior is now the oldest person ever to be nominated for President and is in cognitive decline.

        3. David Greenwald

          “And as far as Biden being assured of something to withdraw, he’s called Quid Pro Joe for a reason.”

          That’s the second time that I recall in recent weeks where you’ve done accusation by pure and admitted conjecture.

        4. Kendra Smith

          David: Pretty much all the right has are the little cutesy shibboleths they blare out.

          They aren’t all that known for offering any substantive credible evidence for any of their nonsense.

          Decent, reasonable people know this from what we have had to put up with from the type at least going back to 2016.

          And yet people who say things about good ole Trumpy have “TDS.”

          Seems like there is an awful lot of “BDS” (and prior to that “ODS,” which I think actually broke the country and is why we are in political position we currently are in) entrenched in the overgrown amygdalae of right wingers in this country.

          Such shibboleths are only fit to laugh at.

  8. Walter Shwe

    BREAKING: Trump flip flops on debating the woman his running mate called a ‘Childless Cat Lady’.

    Harris accuses Trump of “backpedaling” on Sept. 10 debate: “I’m ready”

    Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of walking back his previous agreement to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, telling reporters, “I’m ready.”
    “I’m ready to debate Donald Trump. I have agreed to the previously agreed upon Sept. 10 debate. He agreed to that previously. Now it appears he’s backpedaling,” she told reporters after arriving in Washington following a speech before the American Federation of Teachers in Houston. “But I’m ready. And I think the voters deserve to see the split-screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I’m ready. Let’s go.”

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-harris-debate-september-10/

  9. Walter Shwe

    Beyonce permits the Harris for President campaign to use her song in Kamala’s first Presidential campaign ad. What does her opponent have up his sleeve? An over the hill Kid Rock. LOL!

    How the “Freedom” campaign video came together

    Beyoncé gave permission to Harris to use the song on Tuesday, a campaign official confirmed to The Associated Press who was granted anonymity to discuss private campaign operations.

    “‘Freedom’ is so important because it shows that freedom isn’t free. The freedom to be yourself, the political freedom… it’s the idea that you must fight for freedom, and that it is winnable,” she adds, referencing some of the lyrics in the chorus: “I break chains all by myself / Won’t let my freedom rot in hell / Hey! I’ma keep running / ’Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

    https://apnews.com/article/beyonce-kamala-harris-freedom-campaign-song-d575644248b9b609aafcd348f39146ef#:~:text=Beyonc%C3%A9%20gave%20permission%20to%20Harris,at%20campaign%20headquarters%20on%20Monday.

