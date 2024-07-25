UC Regents Approve New Student Housing at UC Davis

By BreAnda Northcutt | UC Davis

UC Davis will break ground on a new residence hall next spring in the Segundo area, following approval this week by the UC Board of Regents. The $100 million project aims to address the growing demand for on-campus housing and commitments the campus has made with the city of Davis.

The new complex, tentatively titled the “Segundo Infill Project,” will span 118,000 square feet and feature 206 rooms, accommodating 494 students in double and triple occupancy configurations. The residence hall will stand five stories tall, offering students modern amenities, study nooks, social spaces and 600 bike spaces.

The university considered building higher than five floors, but in California, buildings six stories or higher fall under different building codes and incur significantly higher costs. Opting for a five-story structure helps manage expenses and ensure housing remains affordable, while still providing needed supply. The residence hall will feature a concrete podium and steel frame, ensuring durability, longevity and a quieter living environment.

Constructed on what are currently parking lots 22 and 16 (see map), the site will also transform its surroundings; parking will be restored in lot 16 after construction is completed.

“The UC Davis campus has added 6,500 beds since 2017 to meet demand given undergraduate housing guarantees and enrollment growth and to make progress toward Long-Range Development Plan goals and MOU commitments with the city of Davis,” Chancellor Gary S. May said before the Board of Regents meeting. “We are pleased that the regents have approved this item so that UC Davis can continue to make considerable progress toward these important housing commitments and goals.”

As of fall 2023, UC Davis provides on-campus housing for 38% of Davis-based undergraduate and graduate students. The new residence hall will help the university move closer to its goal of housing 48% of its Davis-based students on campus, as outlined in the Long-Range Development Plan (LRDP) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the city of Davis.

The entire project will be 100% electric and will aim for a minimum LEED Gold certification, with a goal of obtaining LEED Platinum.

The residence hall is expected to be ready for occupancy by the fall quarter of 2027.