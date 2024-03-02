Alameda District Attorney Reaffirms ‘Commitment’ to Transparency

By The Vanguard Staff

OAKLAND, CA – Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price—facing a recall campaign—Friday said she is reaffirming her “commitment” to sharing data with the public.

Price, in a statement, explained, “Achieving a level of transparency involves collecting and aggregating reliable case-related data,” and admitted it has “proven to be a significant challenge, primarily due to a poorly developed and untested technological infrastructure the new administration inherited in 2023.

“While the case management system functions to support day-to-day case responsibilities, it is woefully inadequate for creating summary data accurately representing our operations over time,” the statement noted.

“I tasked my chief of administration and operations to research and identify partners to join our office in building a first-of-its-kind data use agreement with the California Policy Lab at UC Berkeley,” said DA Price, adding, “Our first engagement with CPL focused on reviewing five years of basic data for the office.”

Price added, “This analysis is currently in the final stages of data validation. Our goal is to create a data-driven support system that will be an asset for prosecutors while simultaneously meeting the need for transparency without compromising the pursuit of justice for victims of crime.”

Price said, “In addition to working with CPL to expedite a state-of-the-art data management system, the ACDAO is also engaging in robust data and analytic capacity-building work, including partnering with the Safety and Justice Challenge Network and the Prosecutorial Performance Indicators (PPIs).

“Through this collaboration,” Price promised, “the DA’s office will create a broader, more streamlined, accessible, and sturdy set of supports all in one place. The work has already begun with a data diagnostic establishing a solid foundation for future indicator and metric development and additional analysis support.”

Price noted the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office (DAO) is one of California’s largest prosecutors’ offices. Price is Alameda County’s first Black woman District Attorney, and has pledged to “fairly administer justice in the pursuit of thriving, healthy, and safe communities for every person who steps foot in Alameda County, no matter their race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, income, or zip code.”

Price has been, claim supporters, recognized as one of the “most progressive prosecutors through her forward-thinking, innovative strategies to interrupt cycles of violence and crime and bring change to a criminal justice system rooted in systemic racism.”