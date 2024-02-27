Commentary: Is This the Hill You Want to Die On or the Battle You Want to Fight?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A few weeks ago I had separate conversations with former councilmembers about the commission flap—they largely agree with me, been there, done that, doesn’t end well.

Relearning from history seems to be the plight of succeeding generations of leader as they plod through their Sisyphean plight.

The problem probably could have been contained had the powers that be recognize the hole and conducted a hasty but dignified retreat.

Unfortunately, they seem to be compounding the problem by digging in.

One problem is that the disagreement has largely united factions within the community who often do not see eye to eye.

As one observer wryly put: “When Elaine Robert Musser and Collin Walsh and Chris Granger (are) agreeing in opposition, that can’t be good.”

Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla said last week that “…either City Council is not proactive in asking the commissions what to do; or the membership of the commissions is such that people have interests of their own and they are kind of deviating from what Council is asking, outside of the authorizing resolutions of the commissions…”

In response in the Vanguard, Elaine Roberts Musser said, “If the City Council is not proactive in asking commissions what to do, whose fault is that? The commissions cannot read the City Council’s collective mind. The City Council needs to be more communicative as to what information it wants. Why should commissioners be punished by being forced to merge with another commission because of the fault of the City Council?”

She added, “If commissions are deviating from their authorizing resolutions, city staﬀ will rein them in if so.”

I see this enterprise as a pointless and ultimately time-consuming and fruitless fight.

On the one hand, I can share some of the frustration of the council. I have sat through commission meetings where it becomes clear that the entire commission or at least a good portion are simply not well versed in the underlying issues—and at times it is painful to sit and wait as the commission gets up to speed.

I also agree that there are probably too many commissions.

On the other hand, politics 101 suggests that going from more to less in the way of democracy is a recipe for trouble.

Moreover, you should pick your battles.

There are real battles ahead that are unavoidable. We have the newly launched General Plan update that figures to be a long and drawn-out battle over shaping the future of Davis.

There will be a revenue measure which is becoming more perilous by the day.

There will be multiple Measure J votes as the four remaining Measure J projects jockey for voter approval.

There will be potentially a Measure J amendment which figures to be both necessary and highly contentious.

And there is the real possibility that still the state or another entity would try to take out Measure J altogether.

In other words, community conflict is largely going to be unavoidable in the next few years centering around issues directly involving the council (to say nothing of any number of issues that will not directly involve the council).

To succeed, the council is going to have to show leadership and figure out ways to bring the community together.

Starting out with contentious and at most peripheral fights is not a good way to begin this process. That it would be contentious was predictable.

One need only look at the proposed merger of Social Services and Senior Citizens from 2007 to see that.

Moreover, as Musser points out, that was only two commissions. This is a far-broader endeavor.

One of the biggest complaints is that the council proceeded without getting feedback and input from the stakeholders first.

In defending himself, Vice Mayor Vaitla explained that “the subcommittee and staff did consider going back to the commissions with specific ideas for a consultative process, but decided against this due to restructuring being vital going forward for the city and time.”

Why?

For one thing, time estimates that it would have taken another three to six months to do this, which would have made it more difficult to align with the General Plan update.

Musser responded, “Vaitla admits he and Chapman did not consult with commissions, then later insists he did. Vaitla can’t have it both ways. According to commissioners, they were never told about the merger idea.”

Musser argues, “Chapman and Vaitla took an entire year to finalize the merger concept, yet somehow didn’t have the time to consult commissions.”

But even if they were correct on the time factor, this controversy figures to not only slow things down, but to poison the water.

Already you have people like Matt Williams using this as another example to explain why “the level of trust in City operations and finances is so low. “

He argued, “If the Council wants to see the city tax increase pass in November it is going to have to drastically increase honesty, accountability, and transparency. Otherwise distrust will produce far more ‘no’ votes than ‘yes’ votes.”

While I don’t completely agree on this point, I would argue that any time you spend this much capital on a peripheral battle, you have already lost the war.

The council should cut bait on this plan and figure out another way forward. Instead, it appears they are digging—which figures to be mutually assured destruction.