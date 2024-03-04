Court Blocks Demands Made by Texas Attorney General of Prominent LGBTQ+ Group

By Praniti Gulyani

AUSTIN, TX – Lambda Legal, ACLU and Transgender Law Center filed a lawsuit on behalf of PFLAG—Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays—in response to demands from the Texas Attorney General Feb. 9 to turn over documents, communication, and other confidential information pertaining to their work helping transgender families with young children and adolescents.

And, Friday, Travis County District Court Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel blocked the civil demands made by the AG, issuing a temporary restraining order.

As per a linked report on the PFLAG National website, “The goal of the OAG in serving these demands is neither to enforce Texas law, nor protect Texas consumers against the DTPA.”

It adds, “These demands are a clear and unmistakable overreach by the OAG in retaliation for PFLAG…and the State of Texas’s relentless campaign to persecute Texas trans youth and their loving parents.”

After the decision of the Travis County District Court Judge, the said organizations issued a joint statement saying, “We now will return to court to seek an extended and ultimately permanent block so that PFLAG can continue supporting its Texas members with transgender youth in doing what all loving parents do: supporting and caring for their children,” according to ACLU Texas.

PFLAG was told by the Texas AG to provide information related to alleged “misrepresentations regarding Gender Transitioning and Reassignment Treatments and Procedures and Texas law,” and that the demand was part of the AG’s “investigation of actual or possible violations” of Section 17.46 of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.

“This mean-spirited demand from the Attorney General’s Office is petty and invasive, which is why we want to put an end to it,” said Brian K. Bond, CEO of PFLAG National, according to a statement by ACLU Texas.

The ACLU noted the restraining order was made on the grounds that the Attorney General was “acting outside its authority” and seeking to “violate PFLAG’s and its member’s constitutional free speech and association rights.”

Lynly Egyes, legal director at Transgender Law Center, said, “This is just another cruel attempt to circumvent the legal system and target families and friends who support transgender people.”

Karen Loewy, senior counsel and director of constitutional law practice at Lambda Legal added, “But PFLAG members’ rights to join together for mutual support, community, and encouragement are strong and we will fight to protect them.”

PFLAG, formed 50 years ago, provides the largest support system of its kind for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families, and allies. PFLAG has more than 350 networks in the U.S.—18 are located in Texas.