COURT WATCH: Man Fails to Win No Bail Release, Despite Financial Troubles

By Olivia Biliunas

WOODLAND, CA – A man was denied no bail (OR, own recognizance) unsupervised release, Monday in Yolo County Superior Court for not completing an assigned risk assessment. The judge later said he may rethink the decision, but for now the accused will be supervised during pretrial release (SOR).

Extenuating circumstances were discussed, including that the accused has no phone, no car, and is dependent on public transportation. But, the OR denial remained after the extenuating circumstances were disclosed.

Deputy Public Defender Jonathan Opet asked Judge Daniel P. Maguire and Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays to terminate the accused’s SOR, arguing the accused is “trying his best” and has a “vested interest in beating this charge.” And that the accused is focused on getting a job but cannot, due to his SOR.

DPD Opet added the accused has consistently shown up to court, which is a turnaround from what the court had experienced at the end of last year, when the accused would not show up to court at all.

Judge Maguire did counter Opet’s claims, noting the accused showed up to court late and DDA Hays also stated the accused needs to remain on SOR because he is charged with felony charges and that, in turn, they would need good cause to put him on OR.

DPD Opet maintained the accused has been showing up to court and ran late due to public transportation issues, since the accused has no car.

DPD Opet also stated SOR is preventing the accused from getting a job and that with no working phone or car he ends up spending the entire day reporting to his probation appointment.

DPD Opet added this “constant threat” is preventing the accused from moving on. The accused also spoke, agreeing he is trying to stay in Yolo County to be nearby, with hopes of getting a job and to attend his court hearings.

DDA Hays disputed that, claiming the accused has not completed his risk assessment with the probation department, which is something that needed to be completed.

DPD Opet didn’t dispute Hays’ claim, but also said there is no purpose for the paperwork since the accused previously completed a risk assessment in Sacramento.

Judge Maguire concluded the accused will remain on supervised OR but that he will rethink OR once the risk assessment for Yolo County is complete.