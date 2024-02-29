Dodd Opposes Megacity Plan for Solano County

Special to the Vanguard

Fairfield, CA – A group of tech billionaires have put forward a plan that they hope can address the California Housing Crisis. But the plan has proven controversial and, on Wednesday, Senator Bill Dodd, who represents the area in the legislature, became the latest to oppose the California Forever proposal.

He called the proposal that could add up to 400,000 on the outskirts of Fairfield “deeply flawed” and “irresponsible suburban sprawl” and said it had the “potential to displace farmers, worsen traffic congestion and hamper national security operations at the adjacent Travis Air Force Base,” according to a release from his office on Wednesday.

“I’ve been skeptical since day one, but reserved my judgment as I gathered more facts,” Sen. Dodd said. “It is now crystal clear to me that this project is bad for Solano County. This group of mega-rich developers from Silicon Valley are trying to steamroll the surrounding community, bypassing a proper, thorough vetting which they know they can’t pass. What they’re proposing will drastically and irreversibly alter the area. It’s not right, and it’s time for all those who value thoughtful policymaking and Solano County’s future to stand up against it.”

Senator Dodd joins a chorus of community leaders including dozens of elected officials who are speaking out against California Forever. The list of opponents include Congressmen John Garamendi and Mike Thompson, Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy and Suisun City Mayor Pro Tem Princess Washington.

Opponents cite a number of problems with California Forever including: