Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode #230: Laurence Ralph and the Tragedy of Sito

It is described as: “A riveting and heart-wrenching story of violence, grief and the American justice system, exploring the systemic issues that perpetuate gang participation in one of the wealthiest cities in the country, through the story of one teenager.”

Professor Laurence Ralph, tells the story of Sito, a relative of his and the tragedy of his life—first wrongly accused of murder and then, five years later, the brother of the slain teen exacts his revenge.

Listen as Professor Ralph describes this tragic account but also how he relates it to the overall tragedy and the need for transformational reform of the justice system.

