Gascón Announces Exonerations of Two Men Wrongfully Convicted of Murder in Los Angeles

The men were convicted of killing a man in May 2003 in a Los Angeles neighborhood and sentenced to life in prison in 2007

Special to the Vanguard

Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today the exonerations and release of Jofama Coleman and Abel Soto, each of whom spent two decades in prison for a murder they did not commit in May 2003.

“Jofama Coleman and Abel Soto were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for a murder they did not commit,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Our hearts also go out to Jose Robles’ family, who have suffered immeasurably through this tragedy and injustice. To everyone impacted, we offer not just words of regret, but a solemn promise of our unwavering pursuit of truth and justice. This ordeal underscores my office’s relentless dedication, through our Conviction Integrity and Habeas units, to righting the wrongs of the past. Together, we forge ahead in our quest for justice, acknowledging the pain endured but steadfast in our resolve.”

Ellen Eggers, an attorney for Mr. Coleman and Mr. Soto, said, “Jofama Coleman and Abel Soto are my heroes, never faltering in their quest for justice. Jofama transformed his cell into a classroom to master the law itself. Their indomitable spirit, coupled with Jessica Jacobs’ essential support, unraveled the truth that set them free. I’m grateful to Head Deputy Juan Mejia, Supervising DA Amy Wilton, and the extraordinary DDA Lara Bazan, whose diligent and insightful efforts paved the way for swift justice. Finally, I am deeply grateful to District Attorney George Gascón for righting this profound wrong. Today is a testament to the power of unwavering resolve and the relentless pursuit of justice.”

Mr. Coleman was 20 years old and Mr. Soto was 15 years old when law enforcement arrested and charged them for the 2003 murder of 16-year-old Jose Robles that took place in Los Angeles.

Mr. Coleman was convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in August 2007. Mr. Soto was convicted and sentenced to 72 years and eight months to life in prison in October 2007.

Attorney Eggers submitted a claim of innocence based on newly discovered evidence on behalf of both Mr. Coleman and Mr. Soto to LADA’s Conviction Integrity Unit for conviction review on January 13, 2023. The Habeas Unit assumed the investigation of the case in November 2023.

On January 19, 2024, LADA and Attorney Eggers filed a Joint Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus and Motion for a Finding of Factual Innocence on behalf of Mr. Soto. On January 24, 2024, the court granted that Joint Petition and found Mr. Soto factually innocent of the murder of Mr. Robles.

On February 23, 2024, the LADA and Attorney Eggers filed a Joint Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus and Motion for a Finding of Factual Innocence on behalf of Mr. Coleman. On February 27, 2024, the court granted that Joint Petition and found Mr. Coleman factually innocent of the murder of Mr. Robles.

On May 10, 2003, around 9 p.m., Mr. Robles was walking down the street near his house in Los Angeles when a van pulled up near him and an individual fired a gun at him. Witnesses reported seeing an individual then exit the van and shoot Mr. Robles multiple times. Newly discovered evidence has led the LADA to conclude that Mr. Soto and Mr. Coleman were wrongfully identified and are innocent of Mr. Robles’s murder.

The exonerations announced today mark the first and second exonerations of 2024, and the ninth and tenth exonerations under this Administration.