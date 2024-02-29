Guest Commentary: Upholding Truth – Battling Deception in Legal Proceedings

By Judi Atwood

Last week in Colorado, amid the sensational news of an attorney disrobing at a Phish show in Cancun, another story surfaced, one carrying significant implications for our society. It centered around Mark Kilmer, a psychologist whose involvement in a case resulted in a staggering $21.3 million jury ruling.

At the heart of this narrative stands Cynthia Hayek, a courageous mother of three from Steamboat Springs. She boldly asserted in court that her ex-husband, Steven Herron, meticulously crafted and disseminated a false narrative to various authorities, including law enforcement, medical professionals, child protective services, and the judge overseeing their divorce proceedings. His objective? To undermine her relationship with her children and secure more parenting time for himself.

During the trial, Hayek recounted the devastating toll Herron’s actions had taken on her. She lamented, “I lost my family… I had a wonderful relationship with my kids. I lost that. It’s gone. I don’t think I’ll ever get it back.” Her disillusionment with a system she had believed would provide help and protection echoed the sentiments of many who have faced similar battles.

This case is not an isolated incident but rather emblematic of a disconcerting trend in our society—the acceptance and even admiration of those skilled in deception. From personal relationships to legal proceedings, deceit permeates every facet of our lives, infiltrating even law enforcement and the justice system.

Another victim of Mark Kilmer, residing in Longmont, Colorado, continues to fight her ex-husband’s false narrative both in family court and with the Longmont PD. Consider a recent incident during Super Bowl Sunday in Longmont, where a welfare check on a child prone to fainting spells went awry. Despite the child’s evident need for care, the father chose recreation over responsibility, taking them horseback riding instead. Shockingly, the ensuing police report not only misrepresented the situation but also contained disparaging remarks about the mother, perpetuating a culture of falsehoods that often serves the powerful at the expense of the vulnerable.

The circumstances described are undeniably heart-wrenching. It’s truly bewildering to observe the depths of hostility one individual can hold toward another, and the merciless methods they employ to cause harm. What’s especially unsettling about abusers who refrain from lethal acts is their seemingly perverse enjoyment in inflicting pain and suffering. I find it difficult to comprehend the obsession with breaking another person’s spirit, as well as the disturbing pleasure some attorneys take in witnessing the downfall of a parent.

This tragic account not only highlights the impunity often granted to abusers but also exposes how they thrive in such environments. I sincerely hope that this narrative serves as a catalyst for reform within the legal system.

This incident is just one example of the pervasive deceit within legal proceedings. In divorce and custody battles, individuals manipulate facts to gain an advantage, inflicting emotional and financial harm on innocent parties. Even professionals entrusted with upholding truth, like psychologists, can become complicit in perpetuating falsehoods, further eroding trust in our justice system.

Unchecked, this proliferation of false narratives leads to mass destruction and unethical decision-making by those in positions of power. The recent exposure of Mark Kilmer’s falsehoods in his reporting underscores the urgent need for accountability and reform in our institutions.

To combat this troubling trend, we must demand heightened accountability for perpetrators of falsehoods and those who enable them. Legal consequences must be rigorously enforced, and greater scrutiny of reports and narratives in legal proceedings is imperative.

Furthermore, we must prioritize honesty and integrity in our society, instilling ethical values from an early age and promoting a culture that values truthfulness over personal gain.

Ultimately, the prevalence of deception undermines trust, erodes justice, and harms the most vulnerable among us. Only by holding individuals and institutions accountable and reaffirming our commitment to truth and integrity can we hope to build a society that upholds honesty and respects the dignity of all its members.

Judi Atwood – Activist/Public Policy Advocate/Civil Engagement Promoter