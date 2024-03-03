Widespread Voter Fraud Alleged against Recall Campaign to Oust Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price

By The Vanguard Staff

OAKLAND, CA – The “Protect The Win” campaign – a group that supports keeping Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price in office – late this week urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigation “reports of widespread voter fraud in signature gathering” by the campaign to recall Price.

In the letter, the Protect The Win Campaign said it has “observed numerous instances of fraud and deception in recent months. Alarming reports have surfaced, detailing incidents where signature gatherers utilized deceptive tactics to acquire signatures for the recall petition against Alameda County DA Pamela Price.”

The campaign said, “These instances point to a coordinated effort aimed at misleading individuals into signing the petition under false pretenses using bait-and-switch tactics and sleight-of-hand tactics. We have numerous witnesses to the misconduct who are willing to provide detailed information and statements about what they’ve witnessed and experienced.”

The letter to the AG adds, “These incidents raise concerns about the broader validity of signatures collected for the recall petition. Given the apparent fraudulent and deceptive practices witnessed, we urge you, as the California Attorney General, to launch a thorough investigation into these activities.

“We believe this matter requires immediate attention to safeguard the democratic process and protect the rights of voters in Alameda County, in the spirit of ultimately protecting our democracy here in Alameda County.”

The campaign, before signing the letter, thanked AG Bonta for “upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring the integrity of our electoral system. We trust that your office will take swift and decisive action to address these allegations of voter fraud.”