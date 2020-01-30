Commentary: SB 50 Fails Again in Senate Vote – Time to Shelve the Idea?

The state of California is mired in a housing crisis. All involved seem to understand the need to put forward new policies to make it possible to build the housing necessary – and yet one of the most high-profile and aggressive approaches has failed two years in a row – and is now on life support in the State Senate.

SB 50 yesterday failed on an 18-15 vote. But the bill is not quite dead. Six senators did not vote on the bill and the Senate has agreed to consider the bill an additional time.

“The bill fell three votes short today,” Senator Wiener told the media yesterday. “We’re going to do everything in our power to pass SB 50 tomorrow.”

The proposal which has been amended this year in order to gain formerly skeptical votes would prioritize housing around transit and jobs-rich areas. Part of the controversy is would require cities to change their zoning for higher density, multi-family homes like duplexes and fourplexes rather than single family homes and it hammers cities and local government that have put regulations and other barriers in the way of new construction.

One of his changes to address concerns raised by critics would give governments two years to create their own construction targets. But it would still require them to plan for additional housing.

In his comments on the Senate floor, he said that local zoning has created a system that has “de-prioritized housing.”

“You can have the most streamlined process in the world and enormous funding for affordable housing, but if the zoning says you’re not allowed to build something, that’s the end of the process,” Senator Wiener said. “We’ve prioritized the way a neighborhood looks, that views are more important than who is actually able to live in a neighborhood.”

The problem still appears to be getting Los Angeles area legislators to get on board.

An editorial in the Chronicle asked wether legislators will “have the courage to do something about” the housing crisis.

The editorial noted that Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins gave the measure a chance by getting it to floor after Appropriation Chair Anthony Portantino, an LA area Democrat attempted to kill it agan.

The editorial notes: “Portantino represents the sort of affluent, exclusively zoned neighborhoods that drive the housing shortage by blocking development — and which loathe SB50 for its capacity to prevent them from doing so.

“Such impulses have ruled not just the suburbs but the state for too long. The Legislature has not passed a significant bill to boost housing production since 2017. Meanwhile, California has fewer homes per capita than nearly every other state, its housing production continues to slump and the recent growth of its homeless population accounts for more than the entire national increase.”

Governor Newsom has been supportive of the effort and he told reporters yesterday that even if SB 50 failed, “we are not giving up” and noted that he expects to see “something big done on production this year.”

What that is exactly, he’s not saying.

“I want to see a big production bump. The spirit of SB 50 is something I support,” he said. “We continue to work with leadership, different constituencies and we’re hoping to get something big done.”

The key to whether this bill can pass will be LA are legislators.

Some are concerned that is not sufficient protection against gentrification. Others are concerned that the bill would remove incentives for affordable housing. And of course many are worried that the bill would override local land use protections.

Senator Holly Mitchell, who represents South Los Angeles said, “Housing policy has been plagued by racist historic policies. The intersection of race and class has a major impact on housing policy in the state and we can’t deny that or oversimplify our conversation about ‘we need housing.”

Last week the bill managed to get the support of the United Farm Workers for instance, a letter from Esperanza Ross said, “Too many California farm workers suffer from horrible and inadequate housing conditions built on a farm worker housing system created in the beginning of the last century.”

On the other hand, Alliance for Community Transit LA wrote in a medium article writes: “the reality is that as this bill moves to the Senate floor we have not yet seen a commitment to the amendments necessary to adequately strengthen the bill’s affordable housing provisions.”

Specifically they worry, “in its current form, the bill does not significantly protect communities most at risk of gentrification and displacement.”

Along those lines, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, who represents San Diego, told the Bee this week, that in general she supports the policy, but disagrees with the two-year implementation buffer.

“People are still upset and nothing is getting done,” Assemblymember Gonzalez said. “It makes me a little nervous.”

Given the January 31 deadline to pass the senate, it seems unlikely that Senator Wiener can significantly amend the bill further to address these concerns.

Meanwhile the state remains in a precarious position – they need to do something, something major, and they seem to lack the ingenuity to do it.

—David M. Greenwald reporting