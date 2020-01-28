Commentary: Why Are We Spending 500 Pages and 2 Hours on a Wireless Ordinance That We Have Almost No Control Over?

For the last several months, people attending the local city council and other meetings have been treated to what has ordinarily been a time-consuming but otherwise innocuous side show. The basic idea is that the 5G technology – and by the way, according to my phone, we already have 5G in the city – represents a “toxic and hazardous” threat to this community.

There are legitimate concerns in this world over the environment. The impending climate crisis is probably the most imminent and biggest of these threats. But the degree of hysteria we have seen locally over a Wireless Zoning Ordinance is not high up on the list.

But that hasn’t stopped the letters and public comments from coming in.

In one: “Davis residents’ privacy and safety are being attacked by the envisioned densified 4G and 5G Close Proximity Microwave Radiation Antennas (CPMRAs) proposed for Davis’ residential and school zones.

“Despite what you might have been told by various city attorneys, including Inder Kahlsa from Richards Watson Gershon, the Davis City Council Members’ hands are not tied. The City of Davis retains its dual-regulatory authority, under the notion of Cooperative Federalism that is laid out in the 1996-TCA.”

They add: “The City of Davis has a duty to regulate the operations of Wireless Telecommunications equipment to protect Davis residents’ inalienable rights to privacy and safety. This will require more robust zoning regulations, setbacks (both horizontal and vertical setbacks) from not only fire facilities (as required by CA AB.57), but also police facilities, elder care facilities, schools, parks and residences.”

Everyone of course has the right to raise concerns in the public realm. But that is part of the problem here. In December, I was attending to Planning Commission on another matter of interest but first we had to get through the Wireless Communications Ordinance. The public commenters came one after another making demands, raising issues, and consuming time that frankly would have been better spent on other matters.

So now we have the Wireless Communication Ordinance that is scheduled to take at least two hours. The staff packet if 557 pages long.

Why? The length of the packet is due to correspondence. The length of the meeting will be due to public comment.

There is an irony here. The FCC Report and Order substantially limits the ability of the city to regulate small wireless facilities. Basically it allows the city to establish “aesthetic and locational requirements,” and these regulations are required to be “reasonable, objective, non-discriminatory, and published in advance.”

So now we are going to spend two hours of public meeting time on something that the council has very limited control over.

But this is a bigger threat than that. For example, on December 24, the city received a “cease and desist letter” demanding that the City stop enforcing its city-wide policy governing small wireless facilities.

The letter is based on a recent court case, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians v. FCC. That particular case struck down an order issued by the FCC “that excused small cells from certain types of review, including federal environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.”

The letter claims that this decision now “prohibits the City from approving permit applications for small cell development, until the FCC issues a revised order containing new rules for NEPA review.”

However as City Attorney Inder Khalsa tells the city in a SIX PAGE MEMO in responses to the “Cease and Desist Letter,” she writes:

“”Contrary to the cease and desist demands made in the Letter, the decision in United Keetoowah does not affect the City’s obligation to comply with the Third Order and issue licenses to allow small cell facilities subject to the aesthetic and safety regulations in the existing and proposed policy. The City’s action to approve a wireless telecommunications ordinance or small cell policy, as well as its approval of individual facilities, are not subject to NEPA, nor could the City require NEPA compliance in the absence of federal agency involvement. The City can require CEQA compliance under state law, however, it cannot regulate the environmental impacts of RF emissions, which is the primary concern raised by the public.”

So basically the contracted city attorney was forced to spend several hours undoubtedly researching and writing this response. This kind of frivolous activity no doubt cost the city thousands of dollars in addition to the many added hours of work and public meetings all to support an agenda whose very premise is questionable at best.

In May in the New York Times, William Broad explained all of the problems here: “RT America, a network known for sowing disinformation, has a new alarm: the coming ‘5G Apocalypse.’” The article: Your 5G Phone Won’t Hurt You. But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise.

The problem he notes is that %G represents “the vanguard of a wireless era rich in interconnected cars, factories and cities. Whichever nation dominates the new technology will gain a competitive edge for much of this century, according to many analysts.”

The problem is that the Russian Network RT America “aired the segment, titled “A Dangerous ‘Experiment on Humanity,’” in covering what its guest experts call 5G’s dire health threats.”

The report is now linking 5G signals “to brain cancer, infertility, autism, heart tumors and Alzheimer’s disease.”

The problem is that they “lack scientific support.” But of course you can’t convince people convinced of a world of fake conspiracies (as opposed to real ones like the Russians wanting to influence American Public Opinion) of science and reason.

“It’s economic warfare,” Ryan Fox, chief operating officer of New Knowledge, a technology firm that tracks disinformation, said in an interview. “Russia doesn’t have a good 5G play, so it tries to undermine and discredit ours.”

The article notes: “Moscow’s goal, experts say, is to destabilize the West by undermining trust in democratic leaders, institutions and political life. To that end, the RT network amplifies voices of dissent, to sow discord and widen social divides. It gives the marginal a megaphone and traffics in false equivalence.”

Anod now: “The network is now applying its playbook against 5G by selectively reporting the most sensational claims, and by giving a few marginal opponents of wireless technology a conspicuous new forum.”

Basically all cellphones rely on the use of radio waves, but RT America is associating the radio waves in cellphones with those at the far end of the specutrum like X-rays and ultraviolent rays which can – in very high does – cause cancer among other problems.

However, “the radio waves used in cellphone communication lie at the opposite end of the spectrum, between radio broadcasting frequencies and the rainbow colors of visible light.”

And while it is true that “The frequencies employed in 5G are higher than those of past cellphones, allowing more information to be relayed more rapidly.”

However, scientists tell us that contrary to the claim that the “higher the frequency, the more dangerous it is to living organisms,” the opposite is actually true. They say: “The higher the radio frequency, the less it penetrates human skin, lowering exposure of the body’s internal organs, including the brain.”

“5G emissions, if anything, should be safer than previous generations,” said Dr. Marvin C. Ziskin, a medical doctor and emeritus professor of radiology and medical physics at the Temple University School of Medicine.

That is not going to stop these people from saying their piece at public comment, from wasting our time, and wasting the city’s money on what should be a 30 minutes routine item. We have a lot of issues in this community from a large deficit and unfunded roadways to the impacts of climate change to the shortage of affordable housing.

Unfortunately we have to use our precious time discussing a threat that simply does not exist on an issue that the city has no power to do anything about anyway.

—David M. Greenwald reporting