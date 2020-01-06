Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 28 – Meet Eli Savit, Washtenaw County’s Progressive DA Candidate

Eli Savit is an attorney, a law professor, and a former public school teacher. A former law clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Eli currently serves as the City of Detroit’s senior legal counsel, where he leads criminal justice reform work for Michigan’s largest city.

Eli Savit is running for DA in Washtenaw County, Michigan, home of Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. He is running to replace a 28-year veteran DA who has run his office as a traditional law and order prosecutor.

Eli is pushing a reform agenda – his plan includes eliminating cash bail, providing support for addiction and mental health treatment programs, eradicating racial and socioeconomic inequity, and promoting plea bargaining reform.